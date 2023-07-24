ITC hotel biz demerger allays capital allocation concerns, say analysts

ITC’s move to demerge the hotel business into a new entity, ITC Hotels Ltd, is a step in the right direction and will allay investor’s concerns on the company’s capital allocation strategy in the medium-to-long term, said analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note.

The brokerage maintained its 'overweight' rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 474. Post the announcement on Monday, the stock ended 3.9 per cent lower on the BSE at Rs 470.9, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 468 and an intra-day high of Rs 499.6 – before the company unveiled its plans.

“We view demerger of the hotels business as a positive because it should allay concerns about capital allocation and use of cigarette business cashflows to develop other businesses. To note, the company had flagged its decision to explore alternate structures for the hotels business in its FY20 annual report, which was subsequently delayed by the pandemic,” wrote Sheela Rathi, Archana Menon and Shravan Vohra of Morgan Stanley in a coauthored note on Monday.

“We currently value the hotels business at Rs 174 billion (Rs 14/share, 3 per cent of our price target), implying a valuation of 5.6x F25e EV/sales and 19x F25e EV/EBITDA, vs. 8x and 24x, respectively, for Indian Hotels,” analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote.

Those at Jefferies, on the other hand, believe that the sharp fall in the stock price from the day's high on Monday was mostly on account of a slight disappointment as regards the scheme of arrangement. They, however, still maintain a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 530.