ITC, SBI Card, IEX: 20 of BSE 500 stocks hit 52-week lows post Budget 2026

ACC, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Akzo Nobel India, Emami, KPIT Technologies, and Premier Energies were also among the 20 stocks from the BSE 500 index that hit 52-week lows.

Recent data shows that FPIs have been cautious -- with equity outflows of over ₹41,000 crore in January 2026 alone -- reflecting global risk-off sentiment, elevated US bond yields, and currency pressures. In this context, a higher STT could further reduce post-tax returns, making India relatively less competitive from a short-term perspective and derivative-oriented foreign flows, the brokerage firm said.

"STT on futures has been raised from 0.02 per cent to 0.05 per cent, and on options premium from 0.10 per cent to 0.15 per cent, which meaningfully increases transaction costs for active strategies," said Aakash Shah, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking.

However, for long-only, fundamentally driven FPIs, the STT hike is unlikely to be a deal-breaker. Their investment decisions are more influenced by earnings visibility, currency stability, and policy predictability. That said, at the margin, higher transaction costs could tilt some global allocators towards other Asian markets, especially at a time when India is already facing pressure from AI-led capital shifts to the US, Taiwan, and Korea.

"Overall, while the STT hike may help boost tax collections, it risks dampening trading volumes and could slow tactical FPI participation. To meaningfully revive sustained FPI inflows, investors will be looking more closely at macro stability, rupee movement, and consistency in tax policy rather than just growth optics," said Aakash Shah.