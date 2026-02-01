Why market crashed on Budget day? Sensex down 2,800 pts from day's high

Budget 2026 impact: The Sensex and the Nifty crashed over 3 per cent each from the respective day's high after FM proposed to hike STT on F&O trading. RIL and SBI were the major laggards.

