Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / ITC stock adjusts for hotel biz post demerger; check latest share price

ITC stock adjusts for hotel biz post demerger; check latest share price

ITC hotels demerger: January 6, 2025, was the 'record date' to finalise the eligible ITC shareholders who would receive shares of ITC Hotels once it gets listed on the NSE and BSE

ITC
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ITC-ITC hotel demerger: ITC share price settled at Rs 455 per share on the BSE on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the end of the special session conducted by the exchanges for the price discovery of the conglomerate’s hotel business.
 
On the NSE, ITC stock settled at Rs 455.6 per share after the special session.
 
The stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, conducted a special trading session for ITC shares today to determine the value, via price discovery method, of ITC’s hotel business post the demerger.
 
Remember, January 6, 2025, was the ‘record date’ to finalise the eligible ITC shareholders who would receive shares of ITC Hotels once it gets listed on the NSE and BSE.
 

ITC-ITC Hotels demerger ratio

Last year, ITC decided to demerge its Hotel business into a separate listed entity to unlock value for shareholders. It fixed the demerger ratio at 1:10, which meant that shareholders holding 10 shares of ITC, as on January 6, 2025, will receive one share of ITC Hotels post the demerger.
 
Post the said demerger, ITC will continue to hold a 40-per cent equity shareholding in the Hotel business.

Also Read

NTPC Green shares gain 4% in trade; What's boosting upmove in stock?

Titan extends gain post Q3 business update; stock rallies over 8% in 3 days

Bajaj Finance share rises 3% on robust Q3 business nos.; brokerages upbeat

Jubilant FoodWorks share rallies 4.5%, hits 52-week high post Q3 update

Here's why AU Small Finance Bank shares advanced 3% in trade today

ITC-ITC Hotel demerger: Analysts’ take

 
According to analysts at SBI Securities, the demerger of ITC’s asset heavy hotels business would lead to the improvement in return ratios and cash flows.
 
“Investors should continue to hold on to ITC shares, post demerger, for long term gains given the diversified FMCG portfolio and steady growth in its core businesses. We believe, post demerger, ITC medium term fair value could be Rs 525-550 per share,” they said.
 
Those at B&K Securities said that downside in ITC stock seems limited due to the enhanced prospects from cigarette business, value unlocking from demerger of hotels business, and likelihood of paper business returning to normal growth from next quarter.
 
“We expect return ratios to improve by 500 bps post the hotel business demerger. We retain our ‘Buy’ rating on ITC stock, valuing the ex-hotel biz entity at a P/E of 29x on FY27E EPS of Rs 20.40,” it said. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 588 on ITC stock.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts at 79,000; India Dec Svcs PMI Final at 59.3, from 58.4 before

Leo Dry Fruits IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing schedule

Last day! Parmeshwar Metal closes today; Subscription rises 45x, GMP up 65%

Analysts bullish on Standard Glass Lining IPO; eye long-term potential

Weekly Outlook: Key levels to track on Sensex; Nifty headed towards 24,600?

Topics :Buzzing stocksITCMarkets

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story