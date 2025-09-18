Ivalue Infosolutions IPO invites bids: GMP at 5%; should you subscribe?

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Ivalue Infosolutions, a technology services and solutions provider, is set to open for public subscription on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹560.29 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.7 million equity shares.

Promoter shareholders Sunil Kumar Pillai, Krishna Raj Sharma, and Srinivasan Sriram, along with promoter group member Hilda Sunil Pillai, will collectively sell 38 lakh shares. Additionally, eight individual shareholders will participate in the OFS.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors.

Ahead of the opening, Ivalue Infosolutions raised ₹168.08 crore from 13 institutional investors through anchor book on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The company allotted 5.62 million equity shares at ₹299 per share. ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund, Unifi Bcad Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund, Citigroup Global, Kotak Iconic Fund, Societe Generale, Bengal Finance, and Sameeksha Indian Equity Fund, among others, participated in the book. Should you subscribe to the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO? SBI Securities - Subscribe According to analysts at SBI Securities, Ivalue Infosolutions is more than a distributor; it is a value-added solutions aggregator that is expected to play a structural role in India’s enterprise IT landscape.

The company's business model benefits from ecosystem stickiness, strong OEM partnerships, and alignment with high-growth IT spending categories. "These services are expected to grow at double-digit CAGRs in India, driven by digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and adoption of AI/cloud-native workloads and the company is expected to be a key beneficiary of the trend," the brokerage said in a note. At the upper price band of ₹299, the IPO is valued at a P/E multiple of 18.8x on post-issue capital. SBI Securities recommends investors 'Subscribe' to the issue at the cutoff price. Ivalue Infosolutions IPO grey market premium (GMP) According to sources tracking unofficial markets, Ivalue Infosolutions shares were seen trading at around ₹314 per share, reflecting a GMP of ₹15 or 5 per cent over the upper end of the price band of ₹284 to ₹299.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO key details The three-day subscription window to bid for Ivalue Infosolutions IPO will close on Monday, September 22. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, September 23. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat account on Wednesday, September 24. Shares of Ivalue Infosolutions are scheduled to make their debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, September 25. IISL IPO is available at a price band of ₹284 to ₹299 per share, with a lot size of 50 shares. The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the IPO is ₹14,950 at the upper end price. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 650 shares, amounting to ₹1,94,550 at the upper end price.