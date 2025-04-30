Iware Supplychain IPO Day 3 update; check subscription, GMP, key dates

Iware Supplychain IPO day 3 update: The initial public offering (IPO) of Iware Supplychain Services which opened for subscription on Monday, April 28, 2025, has received a muted response from investors as it failed to reach the 100 per cent subscription mark on day 2 as well. As of 10:08 AM on Wednesday, day 3 of subscription, the has been subscribed 96 per cent, according to data from the NSE SME platform. The three-day subscription window for the SME The initial public offering (IPO) of Iware Supplychain Services which opened for subscription on Monday, April 28, 2025, has received a muted response from investors as it failed to reach the 100 per cent subscription mark on day 2 as well. As of 10:08 AM on Wednesday, day 3 of subscription, the has been subscribed 96 per cent, according to data from the NSE SME platform. The three-day subscription window for the SME IPO will close today, April 30.

Iware Supplychain IPO GMP The unlisted shares of Iware Supplychain Services were trading flat at ₹95, the issue price, in the grey market on day 3 of subscription, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. ALSO READ: Ather Energy IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date The quota booked for retail investors was subscribed 1.25 times The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NII) was booked 0.65 times.The unlisted shares of Iware Supplychain Services were trading flat at ₹95, the issue price, in the grey market on day 3 of subscription, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Iware Supplychain IPO details

Iware Supplychain Services IPO is a fresh issue of 2.85 million equity shares to raise ₹27.13 crore. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Friday, May 2, 2025. Shares of Iware Supplychain Services are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Updates KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue while Getfive Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. The company has fixed the price at ₹95 per equity share. Retail investors require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,14,000 to subscribe for a minimum one lot comprising 1,200 shares. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 2,400 shares with a minimum investment amount of ₹2,28,000.

From the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹14.06 crore for setting up an industrial shed at Chadvada Bhachau, Kutch, Gujarat and ₹6.80 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes, as per the RHP.

About Iware Supplychain Services

Incorporated in 2018, Iware Supplychain Services is a pan-India logistics services provider. It mainly operates in five different types of services including warehousing and carrying & forwarding, transportation, rake handling services, business auxiliary services and rental income. It has various business offices situated in the states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. The company operates a fleet of 47 vehicles, each with a National Permit, enabling unrestricted movement across different regions of India.