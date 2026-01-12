Izmo shares jump 5% as arm develops 3D SiP module for space electronics

Izmo shares rose 4.6 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹743.85 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company’s division izmo Microsystems successfully designed a high complexity 3D System-in-Package (SiP) module for Space Payload Camera Electronics.

At 1:13 PM, Izmo’s share price was trading 1.48 per cent higher at ₹721.2 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 83,648.48. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,078.45 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹1,380 per share and a 52-week low at ₹231.3 per share.

By using advanced "3D stacking" technology, the company re-engineered a standard 200mm x 200mm electronics board into a compact 81mm x 81mm module—an 84 per cent reduction in footprint.

Instead of using bulky packaged chips, they integrated "bare-die" components (raw silicon chips) directly onto stacked layers using high-density wiring. This allows for more functions in a much smaller space, which is critical for satellites and spacecraft where every inch counts. The module is enclosed in a fully indigenised custom Hermetic Ceramic Package, designed and fabricated in India. This hermetic solution is engineered for the environmental robustness and long-term performance essential for the extreme thermal and vacuum conditions of space. Mastering this level of integration is a significant technical hurdle, as it requires managing high-density signal integrity and thermal dissipation within a small volume.