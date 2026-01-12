Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures hints flat start; Asian markets mixed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 12, 2026: Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, are poised for a flat opening on Monday, tracking mixed global cues. At 7:16 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading marginally higher, up 9 points at 25,798.

Asian markets displayed a mixed trend in early trade. Mainland China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.29 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eased 0.09 per cent. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei surged 1.61 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.26 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed at new record peaks on Friday following a US jobs report that showed the unemployment rate fell in December. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 50,000 last month, following a downwardly revised 56,000 in November, slightly below the 60,000 gain forecast by economists polled by Reuters. At the close, the S&P 500 rose 0.65 per cent, the Dow gained 0.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.82 per cent.

In commodities, investors are closely monitoring oil prices as Iran enters a third week of protests, with reports indicating over 500 fatalities. Multiple reports on Sunday suggested that US President Donald Trump is weighing intervention options.

Additionally, reports indicate the Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell , marking an escalation in Trump's pressure on the central bank.

On the domestic data front, India is scheduled to release its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December today.

Q3 Results

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, GTPL Hathway, Gujarat Hotels, Lotus Chocolate Company, Maharashtra Scooters, OK Play India, and Tierra Agrotech are slated to report their quarterly earnings today.

Investors will also react to the results of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), IREDA, and others, which were released after market hours on Friday.