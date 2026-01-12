Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures hints flat start; Asian markets mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 12, 2026: At 7:16 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading marginally higher by 9 at 25,798
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 12, 2026: Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, are poised for a flat opening on Monday, tracking mixed global cues. At 7:16 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading marginally higher, up 9 points at 25,798.
Asian markets displayed a mixed trend in early trade. Mainland China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.29 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eased 0.09 per cent. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei surged 1.61 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.26 per cent.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed at new record peaks on Friday following a US jobs report that showed the unemployment rate fell in December. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 50,000 last month, following a downwardly revised 56,000 in November, slightly below the 60,000 gain forecast by economists polled by Reuters. At the close, the S&P 500 rose 0.65 per cent, the Dow gained 0.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.82 per cent.
In commodities, investors are closely monitoring oil prices as Iran enters a third week of protests, with reports indicating over 500 fatalities. Multiple reports on Sunday suggested that US President Donald Trump is weighing intervention options.
Additionally, reports indicate the Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, marking an escalation in Trump's pressure on the central bank.
On the domestic data front, India is scheduled to release its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December today.
Q3 Results
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, GTPL Hathway, Gujarat Hotels, Lotus Chocolate Company, Maharashtra Scooters, OK Play India, and Tierra Agrotech are slated to report their quarterly earnings today.
Investors will also react to the results of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), IREDA, and others, which were released after market hours on Friday.
New tariff threat: Additional duties on exports will raise risks for India
The unease in India's relations with the United States (US) is showing little sign of relenting. Recent statements made by American President Donald Trump and members of his administration about India did not offer much hope. Although India's response has been restrained, as should be the case, Mr Trump last week backed a Bill that would empower him to impose a tariff of at least 500 per cent on countries buying Russian-origin uranium and petroleum products.
'High-quality growth stocks better valued vis-a-vis rest of market'
Valuations, which have eased over the course of 2025, are likely to soften further as the time correction continues, and earnings growth is expected to pick up, says Vinay Paharia, chief investment officer, PGIM India Mutual Fund (formerly PGIM India Asset Management).
Pre-IPO fundraising improved but fell short of 2023 peak
Fundraising through pre-initial public offerings (pre-IPOs) more than doubled in 2025 compared with the previous year, but remained below the peak seen in 2023. The narrowing gap between pre-IPO and IPO pricing is the reason for the decline in both the number and value of such deals over the past two years.
Crypto's risks are structural, its returns are not
My friend Ganesh was recalling his 1983 World Cup experience. India had just finished batting in the final at Lord's and were all out for 183 against the West Indies. The outlook looked bleak. Ganesh, however, was an optimist. He placed a ₹100 bet (about ₹1,200 today) on India to win at odds of 100 to 1, implying a payout of ₹10,000 (about ₹1,20,000 today).
WhatsApp leaks test insider controls, NSE IPO buzz picks up
While timely disclosures by listed entities are desirable, some have recently come too early, posing challenges for firms trying to track people with access to insider information. ICICI Lombard General Insurance disclosed on January 10 that an official had uploaded information related to its unaudited draft December-quarter results on a personal WhatsApp status.
US markets on Friday
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed at new record peaks on Friday following a US jobs report that showed the unemployment rate fell in December. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 50,000 last month, following a downwardly revised 56,000 in November, slightly below the 60,000 gain forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

At the close, the S&P 500 rose 0.65 per cent, the Dow gained 0.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.82 per cent.
At the close, the S&P 500 rose 0.65 per cent, the Dow gained 0.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.82 per cent.
Asian markets today
Asian markets displayed a mixed trend in early trade.
- Mainland China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.29 per cent
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eased 0.09 per cent
- Japan’s Nikkei surged 1.61 per cent
- South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.26 per cent
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 8:05 AM IST