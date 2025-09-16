izmo hits new high, up 384% in 6 mths; what's driving this microcap stock?

izmo stock price today

Shares of izmo hit a new high, and were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹919.25 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. The stock of the microcap company was trading higher for the fourth straight day, gaining 17 per cent during the period.

In the past one month, the stock of IT enabled services provider has more-than-doubled or zoomed 139 per cent. It has skyrocketed 384 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹231.30 touched on March 4, 2025.

Currently, izmo trades under 'T' or Trade-for-Trade (T) group on the BSE. The T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis.

Till 09:57 AM; a combined 63,000 shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for a combined 95,955 shares on the NSE and BSE. izmo market capitalisation stands at ₹1,369 crore. ALSO READ: Laxmi Dental shares jump 13% as ICICI Prudential MF buys 3% stake Of the 65 per cent of the total public shareholding, resident individual shareholders held 51.15 per cent holding in izmo, the June 2025 shareholding pattern data shows. Foreign portfolio investors held 4.1 per cent stake in the company. What's driving izmo stock price? izmomicro, a division of Izmo, is India’s first specialist in silicon photonics packaging and advanced semiconductor system integration. The company provides design, packaging, and assembly solutions for high-performance computing, telecommunications, AI infrastructure, aerospace, and green energy.

On August 21, 2025, izmomicro, a specialized division of izmo, announced a major milestone in silicon photonics packaging, underscoring its role as a pioneer in India’s semiconductor ecosystem and advancing the country’s position in the global race toward next-generation data and AI infrastructure. This achievement is the result of izmomicro’s continuing investment in cutting-edge R&D and years of expertise in advanced semiconductor packaging. By solving the density and precision challenges in silicon photonics, izmomicro has addressed a critical bottleneck for the industry and positioned itself among a select group of companies worldwide capable of delivering this capability, the company said.

Meanwhile, izmo are registering a robust level of client accretion – 88 new clients were added in June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) in the US, while 27 new clients were on-boarded in Europe and the UK. Geronimo has brought several new clients to the company’s roster, especially in Germany. The contribution from subsidiary Izmo Microsystems (IMPL) also continues to grow, as the company is getting new clients beyond the automotive space there. In terms of the company’s tie-up with IIT Madras, the management is expecting a significant development in the latter part of this fiscal year. The management projects aggressive growth in revenue within three years across all divisions. This ambitious target reflects continued expansion in established markets (automotive digital solutions and stock photography); rapid scaling of AI analytics platforms leveraging demonstrated customer value; semiconductor division growth driven by favorable industry dynamics and government support and silicon photonics market emergence with izmomicro’s pioneering position in a market projected to reach $9.65 billion by 2030.