Laxmi Dental shares jump 13% as ICICI Prudential MF buys 3% stake

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Laxmi Dental shares zoomed 13 per cent on Tuesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹342.8 per share on BSE. At 9:52 AM, Laxmi Dental’s share price was trading 12.42 per cent higher at ₹340.9 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.3 per cent at 82,028.42.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,859.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹583.7 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹302.25.
 
Laxmi Dental shares made a decent debut on January 20, 2025. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Laxmi Dental IPO listing price was ₹542 per share, reflecting a listing gain of 26.6 per cent or ₹114, as against the issue price of ₹428.
 
 
Similarly, on the BSE, Laxmi Dental shares were listed at ₹528, commanding a premium of 23.3 per cent or ₹100, as compared to its initial public offering (IPO) issue price.

Why were Laxmi Dental shares surging?

The stock was in demand after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) purchased 0.86 million equity shares on the NSE, and it acquired 0.73 million shares, representing a combined 2.91 per cent stake on BSE in Laxmi Dental.

The combined transaction was valued at around ₹48.51 crore and was executed at an average price of ₹303 apiece on the exchanges.
 
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) offloaded a total of 1.116 million shares or 2.03 per cent stake in Laxmi Dental for ₹33.82 crore.
 
After the stake sale, ADIA's holding in Laxmi Dental has come down to 1.15 per cent from 3.18 per cent. 
  Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Laxmi Dental  with a ‘Buy’ in a report dated July 14, 2025, on the back of supportive industry trends and the company’s strong potential for sustained growth. The brokerage set the target at ₹540. 
 
Over FY22–25, Laxmi Dental's revenue grew from ₹140 crore to ₹240 crore, while Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins expanded from 4 per cent to 17.5 per cent. Net profit for FY25 stood at ₹262 crore, recovering from a loss in FY22. 
 
Motilal Oswal projected a 24 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR), 48 per cent Ebitda CAGR, and 62 per cent profit after tax (PAT) CAGR over FY25–27, driven by strong traction across its three core verticals—custom labs, clear aligners, and pediatric dental products.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

