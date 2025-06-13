Home / Markets / News / Jainik Power & Cables IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Jainik Power & Cables IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Jainik Power IPO allotment: Investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE or Skyline Financial Services

IPO
Jainik Power aims to raise ₹51.3 crore through a fresh issue of 4.66 million equity shares
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:37 AM IST
Jainik Power and Cables IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Jainik Power and Cables is expected to be finalised today, June 13, 2025. The SME initial public offering (IPO) received a muted response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by only 1.59 times, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange. It received bids for 70,76,400 shares against 46,63,200 shares on offer. 
 

Here's how to check Jainik Power IPO allotment status online:

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE or Skyline Financial Services, the registrar of the issue. 
 

Check Jainik Power IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Jainik Power IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services:

Jainik Power IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

On Friday, the unlisted shares of Jainik Power and Cables were trading flat at ₹110, the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.  

Jainik Power IPO details

Jainik Power aims to raise ₹51.3 crore through a fresh issue of 4.66 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹100 to ₹110 per share. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,32,000 to bid for one lot or 1,200 shares of Jainik Power IPO (taking the upper end of the IPO price into consideration). The minimum investment required for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,64,000 for 2 lots or 2,400 shares.
 
The SME offering opened for public subscription on June 10, 2025 and closed on June 12, 2025. Shares of Jainik Power are scheduled to make their D-Street debut on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, by listing on the NSE SME platform.
 
Fast Track Finsec is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue. 
  According to the red herring prospectus (RHP),  the company plans to use ₹23.5 crore from the net issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements, ₹10.99 crore to fund and set up a plant, and ₹5 crore for repayment of a portion of loans availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Jainik Power and Cables

Incorporated in May 2011, Jainik Power and Cables has been engaged in the manufacturing of aluminium wire rods since 2023 and has over a decade of experience in the metal industry. Before manufacturing, the company was involved in the trading of aluminium rods. Its manufacturing facility is located in Sonipat, Haryana. The company supplies products across various states, mainly in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

