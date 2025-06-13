Jainik Power & Cables IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE or Skyline Financial Services, the registrar of the issue.

On Friday, the unlisted shares of Jainik Power and Cables were trading flat at ₹110, the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

The SME offering opened for public subscription on June 10, 2025 and closed on June 12, 2025. Shares of Jainik Power are scheduled to make their D-Street debut on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, by listing on the NSE SME platform.

Fast Track Finsec is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹23.5 crore from the net issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements, ₹10.99 crore to fund and set up a plant, and ₹5 crore for repayment of a portion of loans availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.