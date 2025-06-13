Stocks to Watch Today, June 13: OMCs, IndiGo, Genus Power, Dixon, Autos

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, June 13, 2025: Indian stock markets are looking to open lower on Friday, June 13. Investor sentiment took a hit this morning after Indian stock markets are looking to open lower on Friday, June 13. Investor sentiment took a hit this morning after Israel launched air strikes against Iran , potentially hitting the country's nuclear facilities.

According to reports, US President Donald Trump was informed ahead of Israel's plans ahead of the strikes, but the United States did not participate in the military operation.

At 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 257 points lower at 24,680 level.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Oil stocks:

Brent crude and US WTI crude futures soared 11 per cent each on Friday after Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities this morning. Brent crude is at $76.8/barrel, while US WTI is at $75.5/barrel. Sectors using oil as one of the key inputs, such as oil marketing companies, aviation, tyres, paints, etc will be on radar today.

Genus Power share price: According to reports, Chiswick Investment Pte. could sell 3.6 per cent stake in Genus Power Infrastructures via block deals. The affiliate of Singapore sovereign wealth fund has an option to increase the sale by an additional 2.28 per cent. The floor price has been set at ₹360 per share. Auto Stocks: US President Donald Trump, said on Thursday, that he may raise auto tariffs very soon and "in not so distant future" in a bid to spur domestic manufacturing. The Trump administration already levies 25 per cent tariffs on imported automobiles. Dixon Technologies share price: The company has entered into a binding term sheet to form a 50:50 joint venture with Signify Innovations India to manufacture lighting products and accessories as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The JV aims to enhance execution quality and strengthen Dixon's position in the lighting ecosystem.

Canara Bank share price: The company will raise capital worth ₹9,500 crore via debt instruments in FY26. Torrent Power share price: The company's subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy, has won two Letter of Awards to build 300 Mw wind power projects under SECI's Tranche XVIII at ₹3.97/unit tariff. The ₹2,650??'crore project boosts its renewables pipeline to 3.3 Gw. NBCC share price: NBCC (India) Limited has been awarded work orders for the construction of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in four states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Assam. The total order costs ₹518.5 crore. Jubilant Pharmova share price: The company has approved to sell and transfer its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant Biosys Ltd, on a slump sale basis.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals share price: The company has secured a Letter of Award from Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) to supply and install 4,500 off??'grid solar pumping systems in Maharashtra. This ₹100.68-crore order expands Crompton's presence in rural electrification. DCM Shriram share price: The Board of Directors, on Thursday, approved to acquire 100 per cent equity share capital of Hindusthan Specialty Chemicals for ₹375 crore, marking a strategic entry into the epoxy and advanced-materials segment. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by September 2025. Capri Global share price: The companyy has raised ₹2,000 crore through its QIP, issuing 136.5 million shares at ₹146.5 each, to fund expansion and technology upgrades. Some of the notable QIB investors include Quant Mutual Fund, 3P Investment, BlackRock, Think Investments, Allspring Global Investments, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, SBI General Insurance, HDFC Ergo General Insurance, TATA AIF, and MK Ventures Capital among others.