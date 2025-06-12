Home / Markets / News / Jainik Power & Cables IPO Day 3 update; check subscription, GMP, key dates

Jainik Power & Cables IPO Day 3 update; check subscription, GMP, key dates

Jainik Power and Cables subscription status Day 3: The unlisted shares of Jainik Power were trading at around ₹117 per share, reflecting a GMP of ₹7 or 6.3 per cent

IPO
Jainik Power aims to raise ₹51.3 crore through a fresh issue of 4.66 million equity shares
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jainik Power and Cables subscription status Day 3: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of aluminium wire rods manufacturer Jainik Power and Cables is set to close today, June 12, 2025. While the SME offering received a lacklustre response, it has been fully subscribed by the investors.
 
The NSE data shows that the Jainik Power IPO received bids for 56,18,400 shares, against 46,63,200 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 1.2 times, as of 10:10 AM on June 12.

Jainik Power IPO grey market premium (GMP)

According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of Jainik Power were trading at around ₹117 per share, reflecting a GMP of ₹7 or 6.3 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. 

Jainik Power and Cables IPO details

Jainik Power aims to raise ₹51.3 crore through a fresh issue of 4.66 million equity shares. The company has set the price band of ₹100-110 per share, and a lot size of 1,200 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,32,000 to bid for one lot or 1,200 shares of Jainik Power IPO (taking the upper end of the IPO price into consideration). The minimum investment required for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,64,000 for 2 lots or 2,400 shares.
 
As the subscription window closes today, the basis of allotment of Jainik Power IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, June 13, 2025. Jainik Power shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
 
Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. Fast Track Finsec is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹23.5 crore from the net issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements, ₹10.99 crore to fund and set up a plant, and ₹5 crore for repayment of a portion of loans availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Jainik Power and Cables

Incorporated in May 2011, Jainik Power and Cables has been engaged in the manufacturing of aluminium wire rods since 2023 and has over a decade of experience in the metal industry. Before manufacturing, the company was involved in the trading of aluminium rods. Its manufacturing facility is located in Sonipat, Haryana. The company supplies products across various states, mainly in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sterlite Tech shares rally most in 3 years on ₹2,631 crore BSNL contract

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Paytm slides 8%, Reliance Power 4%, ONGC rises 3%

Premium

This tech indicator turns positive for these 3 IT stocks; details here

CE Info Systems slips 9% after 3.1 mn shares change hands on BSE

Block deals, IPOs surge as investors race to tap India's booming market

Topics :Stock MarketMarketsSME IPOsIPOsNSE SME platformNSE Emerge

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story