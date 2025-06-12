InfosysCurrent Price: ₹1,605 Upside Potential: 9% Support: ₹1,607; ₹1,579; ₹1,540 Resistance: ₹1,628; ₹1,661 Infosys stock was seen consolidating in a ₹100 band; between ₹1,520 - ₹1,610 for the last one month. The stock on Wednesday broke-out on the upside, and is now seen quoting near its 100-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹1,628; above which another significant hurdle stands at ₹1,661. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Break and sustained trade above these hurdles can lead the stock towards ₹1,750 levels, shows the daily chart. Support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,607, ₹1,579 and ₹1,540 levels.
Persistent SystemsCurrent Price: ₹5,930 Upside Potential: 14.7% Support: ₹5,800; ₹5,700 Resistance: ₹6,377 Persistent Systems is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹5,800 and ₹5,700 support levels. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test the weekly resistance at ₹6,377; above which a rally towards ₹6,800 seems likely. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | 5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Hind Motors, HCC, Suzlon; full list here
MphasisCurrent Price: ₹2,666 Upside Potential: 6.9% Support: ₹2,605; ₹2,565 Resistance: ₹2,755 The near-term bias for Mphasis stock is likely to be positive as long as the stock trades above ₹2,605; below which notable support for the stock exists around ₹2,565 levels. On the upside, the stock trades near an overhead resistance in the form of the 200-DMA at ₹2,755; above which the stock can potentially rally to ₹2,850 levels, shows the medium-term chart. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
