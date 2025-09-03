Jane Street files appeal in SAT, says Sebi probe 'biased, pre-determined'

US-based trading firm Jane Street Group on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in the alleged manipulation matter, according to documents seen by Business Standard.

The trading firm said the market regulator refused access to crucial and relevant documents imperative to its defence. It alleged ‘bias and pre-determination’ by Sebi for ‘abandoning and reversing’ an earlier finding that showed no price manipulation.

In its appeal, Jane Street requested a full report of Sebi’s Integrated Surveillance Department (ISD), along with correspondence between the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Sebi in relation to the trades.

The group claimed the ISD report had concluded that Jane Street entities did not influence market prices in their favour. It alleged that Sebi instructed NSE to set aside the ‘objective criteria’ and adopt another methodology ‘so as to be able to contend that there was some alleged manipulation’. It added that since the findings were contradictory, the ISD report was not referred to in Sebi’s July 3 order. The firm had approached Sebi in August seeking these additional reports and information, which were allegedly denied. ALSO READ: Telegram adds music to profiles, expands stickers, gifts and more: Details In an ex parte interim order dated July 3, Sebi temporarily barred Jane Street and group entities from the Indian market for alleged manipulation. The ban was later revoked after the entities deposited Rs 4,840 crore, which Sebi identified as gains from disputed trades involving the Nifty Bank index.

The high-frequency trading firm submitted to the tribunal that the ISD report found that in more than 90 per cent of the instances, it could not be established that Jane Street’s trading activity drove price movements of constituents or the index in a way that benefitted other group entities’ derivatives positions. It claimed the ISD could not ‘ascertain that Jane Street influenced Bank Nifty price in a favourable direction to maximise profit’. The appeal also stated that Sebi formed another ‘inter-departmental team’ in December 2024 after a UAE-based hedge fund manager complained that implied volatility levels on index expiry days were higher or lower than on non-expiry days in the preceding six months. Jane Street said the reason for creating this team was ‘unexplained’ given the ISD report.

Following a caution notice by NSE, Jane Street said it met exchange officials seeking clarity on its positions. According to Sebi’s order, Jane Street ran a two-part strategy: aggressively buying Bank Nifty constituent stocks in cash and futures markets to artificially push up the index, and then unwinding those positions while holding large short bets in index options, profiting from the decline. Jane Street, however, maintained its trades were conventional index arbitrage — exploiting price differences across instruments to provide liquidity and improve efficiency. Sources said Jane Street has not taken fresh positions in the Indian market, except for squaring off earlier trades.