Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Renewable energy investments in India rise 45% to $1.23 bn in August

Renewable energy investments in India rise 45% to $1.23 bn in August

Investments in India's renewable energy sector rose to $1.235 billion in August, 45 per cent higher year-on-year, with major financing deals for solar and wind projects

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

During the month, Juniper Green Energy also secured Rs 1,739 crore in debt financing from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to support the growth and development of the company and its subsidiaries.

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investments in the Indian renewable energy sector, including both solar and wind projects, rose to $1.235 billion in August 2025, research firm JMK Research said on Tuesday. This was 45 per cent higher than the $848 million announced in the same month last year.
 
“In August 2025, a total of about $1.235 billion in investments were made in the renewable energy sector in India. The key investments during the month were Acme Hybrid Urja, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar, securing long-term project financing of Rs 3,184 crore from REC for its 280 megawatt (MW) firm and dispatchable renewable energy project,” the company said in a report.
 
 
During the month, Juniper Green Energy also secured Rs 1,739 crore in debt financing from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to support the growth and development of the company and its subsidiaries. 

Also Read

Pralhad Joshi

India to add record 43 GW renewable energy capacity in 2025: Pralhad Joshi

oil sector

Oil industry makes the digital leap to cut costs and lift efficiencypremium

India must shift to green energy without risking economic growth, said (from left) Alok Kumar, Mani Khurana, Akshit Bansal and Ramanuj Kumar at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit

BS Infra Summit: Fossil fuels can't be eliminated, say industry expertspremium

(From left) Renewable energy experts Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Gauri Singh and Prashant Choubey listed storage and tariffs as challenges for the sector

Green energy aided by strong ecosystem, say industry representativespremium

electricity, power sector

India's renewable energy target hinges on open access to industriespremium

 
The report said over 5,750 MW of renewable energy tenders were issued in August 2025 under the project development category. In addition, around 250 MW of firm and dispatchable renewable capacity and 275 MW/800 megawatt hour (MWh) of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) capacity were allocated to various developers.
 
The report also highlighted that between January 2025 and July 2025, around 21,151 MW of solar and 3,976 MW of wind energy generation capacity were added in the country, taking cumulative renewable capacity to around 237.5 GW. This compares with 13,889 MW of solar capacity and 2,339 MW of wind capacity added in the same period last year.
 
Another report on the renewable sector pointed out that the performance of Indian wind and solar project-finance transactions dipped in the last financial year (2024-25). Wind load factors fell 8 per cent in 2024-25 relative to 2023-24, hitting their lowest level since 2021-22. Solar load factors also decreased last fiscal, by 3 per cent against 2023-24, Fitch Ratings said.
 

More From This Section

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India, EFTA trade pact to come into force from Oct 1: Switzerland

PMI, PMI INDIA

Services sector growth hits 15-year high in August on robust demand

shop, market, food items, snacks, chips, fmcg,

Indian firms turn to small-town markets insulated from US tariffs

PMI

India Services PMI hits 15-year high in August on new orders, output rise

Satellite, Telecom industry, Department of Telecom, TRAI, AGR, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Trai's plan for ₹500 satcom levy aimed at rural rollout push 'rejected'

Topics : renewable energy Renewable energy market renewable sources

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy Wordpress Launches TelexBihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon