Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund targets consistency as it enters active arena

Jio BlackRock enters active equity space with FlexiCap Fund, leveraging BlackRock's SAE approach and offering a low 0.5% expense ratio via direct channels

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday announced its entry into the active equity space with the launch of the Jio BlackRock FlexiCap Fund.
 
The fund house plans to stand out in the active space through a differentiated investment model and low cost. The scheme, which will only be available through direct investment channels, will have an expense ratio of 0.5 per cent.
 
On the investment side, the scheme will adopt BlackRock’s global Systematic Active Equities (SAE) approach, which combines data, technology, and disciplined risk management to generate consistent returns.    
 
Apart from the traditional financial indicators such as valuations, profitability, and momentum, SAE takes into account alternative datasets like credit card transactions.
 
The strategy is designed to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted alpha while limiting volatility, said Rishi Kohli, chief investment officer, JioBlackRock Asset Management, adding that the scheme will be rebalanced every week.
 
In a bid to limit risks, the fund house said the scheme will be managed in a benchmark-aware manner to ensure that the portfolio does not stray too far from the sectoral and stocks weightings  in the NSE 500.
 
The portfolio will be diversified in comparison to other schemes in the category. The scheme will have around 70-80 stocks.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

