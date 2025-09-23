Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund targets consistency as it enters active arena

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday announced its entry into the active equity space with the launch of the Jio BlackRock FlexiCap Fund.

The fund house plans to stand out in the active space through a differentiated investment model and low cost. The scheme, which will only be available through direct investment channels, will have an expense ratio of 0.5 per cent.

On the investment side, the scheme will adopt BlackRock’s global Systematic Active Equities (SAE) approach, which combines data, technology, and disciplined risk management to generate consistent returns.

Apart from the traditional financial indicators such as valuations, profitability, and momentum, SAE takes into account alternative datasets like credit card transactions.