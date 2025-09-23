Home / Markets / News / Indian equities may see turnaround as downgrades ease: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal says Indian equities could be set for a turnaround as the pace of earnings downgrades slows, liquidity stays surplus, and government measures lift demand

Liquidity is in surplus mode as the Reserve Bank of India has lowered the repo rate by 100 basis points to 5.5 per cent and cut the cash reserve ratio by 150 basis points | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Indian equities may be poised for a turnaround as the intensity of earnings downgrades slows, with the government pushing ahead with measures to support demand, said domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal.
 
After four straight quarters of significant downward revisions, the cut in earnings forecasts during the June quarter (1QFY26) was the smallest in a year, the brokerage noted.
 
According to its analysis, profit-after-tax (PAT) estimates for its coverage universe were trimmed by just 2 per cent for FY26 and 1 per cent for FY27, compared with steeper cuts in earlier quarters.
 
Mid-caps bucked the trend with upgrades of 4 per cent for FY26 and 2 per cent for FY27, while small-caps saw deeper downgrades of 8 per cent for FY26. 

Liquidity and policy support

The improving macro and policy backdrop is likely to support the earnings cycle, write equity strategists Abhishek Saraf and Gautam Duggad in the Motilal Oswal note.
 
While companies may have to pass on some benefits through lower retail prices, the demand pick-up is expected to aid topline growth and margins via higher volumes, the report said.
 
Analysts caution, however, that the September transition to new GST rates could temporarily disrupt sales for some firms, particularly in discretionary segments.

Sector outlook

Several sectors are benefiting from the easing revision cycle, including automobiles, insurance, capital goods, cement, chemicals, consumer products, logistics, oil & gas, real estate, and telecom. Technology, PSU banks, metals, and retail remain weak spots, though private banks could improve in the second half of FY26 as lower rates aid credit growth.
 
Indian stocks have lagged global peers over the past year, with the Nifty 50 down 8 per cent year-on-year, compared with gains of 16 per cent in the MSCI Emerging Market index and 15 per cent in the S&P 500.
  With the index trading at 20.6 times one-year forward earnings—around its long-period average—Motilal Oswal sees scope for a market up move supported by valuation expansion.
 
It expects PAT growth of 10 per cent for Nifty 50 companies in FY26.

Top stock picks

Motilal Oswal’s large-cap picks include Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Ultratech, Titan, Eternal, Bharat Electronics, TVS Motors, Tech Mahindra, Lodha Developers, and Indian Hotels.
 
Among mid-caps, it favours Dixon, SRF, Suzlon, Jindal Stainless, Coforge, Supreme Industries, Page Industries, Kaynes, Radico Khaitan, UTI AMC, and Niva Bupa.
 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

