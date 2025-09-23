Indian equities may see turnaround as downgrades ease: Motilal Oswal

The improving macro and policy backdrop is likely to support the earnings cycle, write equity strategists Abhishek Saraf and Gautam Duggad in the Motilal Oswal note.
Liquidity is in surplus mode as the Reserve Bank of India has lowered the repo rate by 100 basis points to 5.5 per cent and cut the cash reserve ratio by 150 basis points. On the fiscal side, personal tax reliefs and GST rate adjustments are expected to enhance household disposable income.
While companies may have to pass on some benefits through lower retail prices, the demand pick-up is expected to aid topline growth and margins via higher volumes, the report said.
Analysts caution, however, that the September transition to new GST rates could temporarily disrupt sales for some firms, particularly in discretionary segments.
Sector outlook
Several sectors are benefiting from the easing revision cycle, including automobiles, insurance, capital goods, cement, chemicals, consumer products, logistics, oil & gas, real estate, and telecom. Technology, PSU banks, metals, and retail remain weak spots, though private banks could improve in the second half of FY26 as lower rates aid credit growth.
Indian stocks have lagged global peers over the past year, with the Nifty 50 down 8 per cent year-on-year, compared with gains of 16 per cent in the MSCI Emerging Market index and 15 per cent in the S&P 500.