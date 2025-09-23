Disclosures do not bind listed companies or create liabilities: Sebi to HC

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has submitted to the Bombay High Court that disclosures by listed companies do not bind them or create liabilities, in response to petitions pertaining to the Kirloskar group firms.

The market regulator stated that “mere disclosure of any agreement by a listed entity shall not itself mean that the company admits such agreement as binding itself or as having an impact on its management or control, or imposing any restriction”.

Five entities of the Kirloskar group — Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, GG Dandekar Properties, and Kirloskar Industries — had individually filed writ petitions challenging the disclosure-related regulations by Sebi.