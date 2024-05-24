Home / Markets / News / JK Lakshmi Cement shares rally 7% on healthy Q4; up 15% in last one year

JK Lakshmi Cement shares rally 7% on healthy Q4; up 15% in last one year

The surge in JK Lakshmi Cement share was fuelled by robust Q4FY24 results, which came in line with street estimates

JK Lakshmi Cement
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JK Lakshmi Cement shares rise: JK Lakshmi Cement shares rose as much as 7.16 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 851.50 per share. 

The surge in JK Lakshmi Cement share was fuelled by robust Q4FY24 results, which came in line with street estimates. JK Lakshmi Cement’s profit rose over 41 per cent to Rs 162.1 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024, as opposed to Rs 114.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


However, the cement manufacturer’s revenue  dropped 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,780.9 crore in Q4FY24, from Rs 1,862.1 crore in Q4FY23.

At the operating front, JK Lakshmi Cement’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped nearly 45 per cent to Rs 336.6 crore in the March quarter of FY24, from Rs 232.6 crore in the March quarter of FY23.

Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 640 basis points to 18.9 per cent in Q4FY24, from 12.5 per cent a year ago.

Vinita Singhania, chairperson & managing director (CMD) of JK Lakshmi Cement said, "The profitability of the company improved on account of higher volume, better product & sales mix and reduction in fuel cost."

Outlook 

"Considering the government's focus on & infrastructure development & higher budgetary allocation towards Infrastructure development and various other initiatives for housing & road development, the outlook for cement sector is quite positive in the coming year,” JK Lakshmi Cement said in a statement.
 
Motilal Oswal analysts said, “JK Lakshmi Cement is expanding clinker/cement capacity by 2.3mtpa/6.0mtpa in the next two to three years. The company targets to increase grinding capacity to 30mtpa by FY30 from 16.5mtpa currently.  We have a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.”

The market capitalisation of JK Lakshmi Cement is Rs 9,608.35 crore. The 52-week high of the JK Lakshmi Cement share is Rs 998.40 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 608.10 per share. 

At 10:45 AM, shares of JK Lakshmi Cement were trading 2.68 per cent higher at 815.85 apiece. In comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.07 per cent lower at Rs 75,368.91 levels.

Also Read

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 157 crore

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Ambuja, ACC, JK, Ultratech: Will cement stocks crack under pressure?

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Breakout stocks: JK Lakshmi Cement, Karnataka Bank can zoom up to 8% ahead

Adani Enterprises stock at 16-mth high; here's what aided the recent gains

Vodafone Idea rallies 10% on BSE as UBS upgrades stock with 'buy' rating

Hawkish Fed may drag Silver towards Rs 88,500; here's your trading guide

Govt bond yields largely unchanged as traders await fresh debt supply

From Goldman Sachs to CLSA, brokerages upbeat on this stock; details here

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Buzzing stocksbuzzing stockBSE NSEBSE NSE equityJK Lakshmi CementCement stocksCement sectorS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexMARKETS TODAYIndian marketsIndian stock exchangesNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50Indian equitiesQ4 Resultsshare marketNational Stock ExchangeNational Stock Exchange of India NSE

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story