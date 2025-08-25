Home / Markets / News / JK Paper, TN Newsprint, West Coast Paper rally up to 17% on heavy volumes

JK Paper, TN Newsprint, West Coast Paper rally up to 17% on heavy volumes

Paper stocks in demand amid hopes of some relief for the industry from the extensive plantation initiatives undertaken, which are expected to improve raw material availability and its cost.

paper, industry, investment, JK Paper
Paper stocks today rallied up to 17%.
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paper stocks rally on Monday

  Shares of paper companies were in focus and rallied up to 17 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on expectations of an improvement in operational performance.
 
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Paper (up 17 per cent at ₹179.15), JK Paper (up 15 per cent at ₹401), Emami Paper Mills (up 15 per cent at ₹111.27), West Coast Paper (up 14 per cent at ₹553.45) and Malu Paper Mills (up 13 per cent at ₹42.40) surged more than 10 per cent each. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 81,527.30 at 10:45 AM.
 
The average trading volumes at the TN Newsprint and JK Paper counters surged multiple-fold with a combined 10 million equity shares changing hands at each of these counters on the NSE and BSE.
 
West Coast Paper Mills on August 11, 2025 said that the domestic paper industry continues to face intense price pressure from rising imports and elevated input costs. Imports of paper and paperboard have jumped sharply hitting record levels resulting in lower volume and impact on sales realization. At the same time, high wood costs continued to impact performance. The management said the company remains focused on operational efficiencies and product-mix improvements to protect profitability.  ALSO READ: Vikran Engineering IPO opens on Aug 26: Key risks, strengths you must know
 
High raw material (wood costs), coupled with lower sales price realisations on account of increase in imports, are expected to moderate profitability. However, some relief may emerge from the extensive plantation initiatives undertaken, which are expected to improve raw material availability and its cost, JK Paper said in its FY25 annual report.
 
The economic environment in 2025–26 is likely to remain volatile, particularly in the wake of the US tariff war that began in April 2025. The ongoing US-China trade conflict may hamper global economic growth, with potential downstream effects on India’s economy and the domestic demand for paper and packaging products.
 
The company will endeavor to perform better than the broad sector during the current financial year, protecting its credit rating. The company will focus on value-addition (superior paperboard and copier varieties), invest in business strengthening initiatives and remain prepared to broad-based its portfolio and enter the next orbit, JK Paper said.
 
Meanwhile, operating efficiency is expected to improve from fiscal 2026 aided by moderation in raw material prices especially of hardwood. Due to lower plantation during the pandemic and higher competition from other wood-based industries, such as plywood, there have been increased demand for hardwood leading to unexpected increase in prices. Hardwood is the major raw material for manufacturing virgin paper. 
 
However, since then, all the players increased their plantation efforts since fiscal 2022 and hardwood availability has started improving from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. This is expected to continue throughout fiscal 2026, CRISIL Ratings said in JK Paper’s rating rationale on August 7, 2025.
 
Also, JK Paper is investing in Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp (BCTMP) pulp mill, a backward integration project, which is expected to be completed in fiscal 2026. This will further help the company improve its operating efficiency. Thus, JK Paper’s operating margin is expected to improve 250-300 bps in the near term and another 200-300 bps over the medium term because of declining raw material cost, stable realisation and improving operating leverage, the rating agency said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 330 pts, Nifty at 24,970; SMIDs gain; India VIX up 4%; IT stocks rally

Godrej Prop up 2% on ₹1k-cr sales at Hyderabad project; time to invest?

Premium

Nifty IT rises 5% in 1 week; will Fed rate cut aid further rally in stocks?

Upcoming IPO: Temasek, MOPE-backed Molbio Diagnostics files DRHP with Sebi

KPIT Tech shares rise 3% as Motilal Oswal initiates with 'Buy' rating

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsPaper JK PaperWest Coast Paper

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story