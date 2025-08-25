Godrej Prop up 2% on ₹1k-cr sales at Hyderabad project; time to invest?

Godrej Regal Pavilion is the company's second launch in Hyderabad this year, with both projects surpassing the ₹1,000 crore sales milestone at launch, it said.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATE LIVE The project has a developable potential of 4.14 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of ₹3,600 crore, the company added.

The project is located in an emerging locality, Rajendra Nagar, in Hyderabad. The area has easy access to the Outer Ring Road and is also in proximity to the airport.

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer at Godrej Properties, said, This outcome reflects the rising preference for trusted, branded residences and Hyderabad’s strong growth potential.