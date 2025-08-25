Nifty IT rises 5% in 1 week; will Fed rate cut aid further rally in stocks?

IT shares rising today

Shares of information technology (IT) companies continued their upward movement on Monday with the Nifty IT index surging over 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The sectoral gauge was outperforming the market.

In the past one week, the Nifty IT index has rallied 5 per cent as against a 0.36-per cent rise in the Nifty50 index during the same period.

Among individual stocks, Infosys, Wipro, Oracle Financial Services Software, and Mphasis shares rose 3 per cent each, while share prices of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Coforge, Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, and Tech Mahindra gained 2 per cent each.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, last Friday, signaled a likely September rate cut during his final Jackson Hole speech, boosting risk assets. HIs statement, however, also stirred stagflation concerns as inflation lingers and growth slows. Markets welcomed his dovish tone with Treasury yields falling and Wall Street indexes rallying, though some analysts warn that optimism may be overdone. "Political pressure from President Trump has heightened worries about Fed independence, especially after his remarks targeting Governor Lisa Cook. Futures now price an 80 per cent chance of a September cut, but investors await fresh labor and inflation data before the next Fed meeting," Choice Equity Broking said.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities, however, believe that moderating inflation expectations, easing labour market situations (including IT Ops /Helpdesk/Software development jobs), and hopes that companies will absorb tariff-linked cost escalation have improved odds of Fed-rate cuts in September. ALSO READ | YES Bank rises 5% on RBI nod for Sumitomo stake buy; what analysts expect? "This could possibly be a catalyst for mean reversal in IT Services' valuation," the brokerage said. Brokerages view on IT services sector Management teams of IT services companies maintaind a cautiously optimistic outlook while recognising that ongoing macroeconomic headwinds continue to pressure overall demand.

Infosys maintained a cautiously optimistic stance (upgrading the lower end of guidance) during the June quarter results, with the upper end of its 3 per cent Y-o-Y organic constant currency (CC) guidance hinging on a gradually improving environment. HCL Technologies, on the contrary, remained the most constructive, guiding for 3–5 per cent Y-o-Y CC growth (also, upgrading the lower end of guidance), analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted. JM Financial analysts, however, think if IT companies choose to absorb most of the tariff increase, then it may squeeze IT Services' spend. "These pressures, in turn, are driving higher vendor consolidation opportunities – a positive – and margin pressures – a negative. That said, benign valuations and subdued expectations mean these concerns are likely priced in. Fed rate cut could, therefore, trigger a minor bounce back," analysts said.