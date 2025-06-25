JPMorgan sees Asian Tech stocks gaining another 15-20% this year

Asian technology stocks may rally another 15 per cent-20 per cent this year, driven mainly by the strong momentum in the artificial intelligence space, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“AI will continue to lead this upcycle on the growth in datacenter capex in 2025 and more confidence in 2026 growth,” analysts including Gokul Hariharan wrote in a report. “We are not advising any meaningful rotation away from AI stocks in the next three months and would prefer” to stick with the winners.

AI stocks are rapidly emerging as pivotal drivers of the region’s equity markets, underpinned by a robust domestic appetite for automation and generative technology. A Bloomberg regional semiconductor index has risen over 12per cent this year to outperform an Asian equity gauge, and resilient demand for AI memory chips from big tech providers may drive further gains.