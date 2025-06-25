Home / Markets / News / JPMorgan sees Asian Tech stocks gaining another 15-20% this year

JPMorgan sees Asian Tech stocks gaining another 15-20% this year

'AI will continue to lead this upcycle on the growth in datacenter capex in 2025 and more confidence in 2026 growth,' analysts including Gokul Hariharan wrote in a report

jpmorgan
AI stocks are rapidly emerging as pivotal drivers of the region’s equity markets, underpinned by a robust domestic appetite for automation and generative technology.
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian technology stocks may rally another 15 per cent-20 per cent this year, driven mainly by the strong momentum in the artificial intelligence space, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.
 
“AI will continue to lead this upcycle on the growth in datacenter capex in 2025 and more confidence in 2026 growth,” analysts including Gokul Hariharan wrote in a report. “We are not advising any meaningful rotation away from AI stocks in the next three months and would prefer” to stick with the winners.
 
AI stocks are rapidly emerging as pivotal drivers of the region’s equity markets, underpinned by a robust domestic appetite for automation and generative technology. A Bloomberg regional semiconductor index has risen over 12per cent this year to outperform an Asian equity gauge, and resilient demand for AI memory chips from big tech providers may drive further gains.
 
JPMorgan’s top stock picks include the region’s largest chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., SK Hynix Inc., Advantest Corp and Delta Electronics Inc. Those shares should continue their upward momentum in the next 12 months, as demand is not an issue and earnings will continue to be revised up, they wrote. 
 
The bank is more cautious on non-AI stocks, such as makers of personal computers, smartphones and consumer devices. Earnings downward revisions may continue as the impact of China consumption subsidies fades, the report added. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shares rally, oil slumps as Iran-Israel ceasefire goes into effect

GNG Electronics IPO gets Sebi nod; seeks to raise ₹450-cr via fresh issue

Premium

Amazon's entry into healthcare a headwind but diagnostic stocks attractive

Sebi proposes ED roles, new norms to strengthen governance at MIIs

Premium

Retail investors pump ₹5,607 cr in June after 3-month equity exit

Topics :JPMorganJPMorgan Chase & Co

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story