Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes ED roles, new norms to strengthen governance at MIIs

Sebi proposes ED roles, new norms to strengthen governance at MIIs

The regulator has proposed appointing two executive directors to MII boards for regulatory compliance and operations, with defined roles distinct from the MD

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Sebi added that appointing these senior officials to the board would ensure timely communication of concerns to the regulator for corrective action.
Khushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed an overhaul of the governing board of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) -- such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories.
 
The market regulator has proposed the appointment of two executive directors (EDs) on the governing board for critical operations, regulatory compliance, and investor grievances. It is also considering clear definitions on the roles and responsibilities of the MD, the proposed EDs, and other key managerial personnel (KMPs) like the chief technology officer (CTO).
 
Currently, the governing board of an MII includes the managing director (MD), non-independent directors, and public interest directors (PIDs).
 
The market regulator noted there was a significant gap in compensation and stature between the MD and other key officials, with the MD having much higher authority across MII verticals.   
The overhaul comes at a time when Sebi has been emphasising prioritisation of public interest over commercial interests and the role of MIIs as first-line regulators.
 
“To ensure adequate resource allocation to Verticals 1 and 2, and to ensure that these critical functions are not constrained by commercial considerations, capable and empowered KMPs of stature are needed to head these verticals,” said Sebi in a consultation paper floated on Tuesday.
 
Sebi added that having these senior officials on the board will ensure timely communication of concerns to the regulator for corrective actions. 
 
While the MD will continue to oversee the overall functioning, the appointed EDs must be of comparable stature to the MD. Further, the appointment and re-appointment will be similar to that of the MD, requiring prior approval from Sebi.   
Sebi has recommended the ED meet the regulatory oversight and risk management committees quarterly without the presence of the MD.
 
EDs will be required to report to Sebi and the governing board every three months.
 
Apart from company subsidiaries, Sebi is also looking to tweak the norms on external directorships of MDs.
 
MDs of MIIs may be permitted to be appointed as non-executive directors on the board of an unlisted state or central government company not involved in any commercial activity and non-profit firms registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, according to the proposals.
 
However, EDs will not serve on the board of any other company, other than the subsidiaries of the MII.
 
The proposals come following a long trail of matters in which the governance at MIIs came into question.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Regaining share key to more upside in automobile major Hero MotoCorp

Premium

Retail investors pump ₹5,607 cr in June after 3-month equity exit

Premium

SIP closures reveal divergent trends among B30 direct, regular investors

Rupee posts second-best session in 2025 as oil prices ease; ends at 85.97/$

Stock market close highlights: Sensex adds 158 pts, Nifty at 25,044; SMIDs gain; PSBs, metal shine

Topics :SEBIMarkets NewsMarkets

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story