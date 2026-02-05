JSW Cement stock jumps 9% on Q3 turnaround; trades at 2-month high

JSW Cement share price today

JSW Cement share price jumped over 9 per cent to the highest level in over two months on Thursday. The scrip rose as much as 9.3 per cent to ₹127, the highest level since November 20, 2025 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the NSE, the counter has seen a trade of 19 million shares thus far. As of 10:21 AM, JSW Cement was trading 8.34 per cent higher at ₹125.8 per share, as compared to a 0.44 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did JSW Cement share price rise today?

JSW Cement share price increased in Thursday’s session after the company turned profitable in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The net profit was at ₹130.6 crore compared to a ₹80.2 crore loss in the same quarter of the last financial year (Q3FY25).

JSW Cement’s revenue increased 13.2 per cent on year to ₹1,621.2 crore in the third quarter from ₹1,432.7 crore. The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 51.4 per cent on year to ₹371.2 crore from ₹245.2 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. During the third quarter, the volume increased, which aided the topline growth, JSW Cement said. The operating Ebitda per ton improved 32 per cent on Y-o-Y basis primarily due to operating leverage. Meanwhile, the operating Ebitda per ton grew only 7 per cent on a Q-o-Q basis as cement prices softened and raw material costs increased during the quarter. The cost of raw materials increased 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y in the December quarter, while it increased 4.7 per cent on Q-o-Q basis, according to the company's Investor Presentation.

Apart from the third-quarter (Q3FY26) results, the news of overseas operation expansion also added to the bullish sentiment for the stock. JSW Cement will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Fujairah, UAE. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, the company will set up a grinding unit at a capital cost of $39 million, the company announced alongside its latest earnings report. Technical view JSW Cement has been underperforming since its listing in the secondary market. On Thursday, it opened with a gap on the higher side on the back of strong quarterly numbers and is also trading above the past 10-week-long congestion zone (marking the first higher-high), said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market.