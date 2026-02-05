IndiGo shares drop 4% as CCI orders probe into Dec flight disruptions

Shares of the company snapped a three-day winning streak and currently trade at 1.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. IndiGo has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.88 trillion.

The Commission noted that by cancelling thousands of flights, representing a significant proportion of its scheduled capacity, IndiGo had effectively withheld services from the market. This, it said, created an artificial scarcity and limited consumer access to air travel during a period of peak demand.

IndiGo cancelled more than 4,200 flights between December 1 and 9. The disruption was triggered by the airline’s failure to manage its pilot duty roster after the DGCA fully implemented stricter rest and duty regulations last month. The new rules increased weekly rest requirements and reduced the number of hours pilots can fly at night.

More than 10.4 lakh passengers were affected by flight cancellations in December, with over 93 per cent of the total passengers getting impacted by IndiGo cancellations. DGCA data also showed that scheduled domestic airlines shelled out over ₹24.27 crore towards compensation and facilities for flight cancellations that affected more than 10.46 lakh passengers in December.