"The stock has formed higher-lows and is sustaining above key moving averages, indicating strengthening buying interest. A decisive move above ₹110 can further accelerate upside momentum," explains Vithlani.From a trading strategy point, the analyst recommends traders to consider buying IDBI Bank stock in the range of ₹105 – ₹108, for a likely upside target of ₹125 and ₹130. This translates into an upside potential of 18.4 per cent when compared to yesterday's close. Vithlani recommends maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹95 to manage risk effectively.