JSW Energy scales fresh high on report PE investors eyeing stake in unit

The JSW Group is aimimg to raise up to $500 million from this stake sale, which is expected to be used for further expansion in renewable energy, the report added.
In the last 6 months, the stock price of JSW Energy has zoomed 67 per cent from a level of Rs 259 on March 13, 2023.
This will help the company build and streamline its renewables portfolio, as well as set up a holding structure that's efficient for fundraising and unlocking value for shareholders, it had said.
In late March this year, JSW Neo Energy completed the acquisition of Mytrah Energy’s 1,753 MW renewable energy assets through a two-step process. The deal was done at an enterprise value of about Rs 10,530 crore, which was the JSW Energy's largest-ever acquisition.
It said the acquisition will help JSW Energy increase its current operational capacity by over 36 per cent to 6,564 MW from 4,811 MW.