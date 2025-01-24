JSW Energy share up 2% as board to consider fund raising on January 28

JSW Energy share price: Power company JSW Energy shares rose as much as 2.07 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 563.45 per share.

The uptick in JSW Energy share price came after the company announced that the Board of Directors are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve raising of long-term funds by way of issuance of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income securities issued by companies to raise capital. Unlike convertible debentures, NCDs cannot be converted into equity shares or stocks. They offer investors a fixed interest return over a specified period and are typically used by companies to secure funding without diluting ownership.

The board will also consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 on January 28.

About JSW Energy

JSW Energy is a private sector power generation and distribution company, and is a part of the diversified JSW Group, which has interests in steel, cement, infrastructure, and sports.

Also Read

The company generates power through a combination of thermal, hydro, and solar sources, and also engages in power transmission and trading. In addition to power generation, JSW Energy provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services for solar photovoltaic (PV) plants.

JSW Energy’s primary goal is to establish itself as a leading, full-service power company in India, with a strong focus on sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions.

With a presence across several states in India and stakes in natural resource companies in South Africa, JSW Energy continues to expand its footprint and contribute to the country’s energy and infrastructure development.

Last checked, the market capitalisation of JSW Energy stood at Rs 96,887.54 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.

At 11:44 AM, JSW Energy shares were trading 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 555.45 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.49 per cent higher at 76,894.18 levels.