KFin Technologies shares zoom 13% in trade; why is the stock in demand?

KFin Technologies shares zoomed 12.7 per cent on Friday, logging an intraday high at Rs 1,245.45 per share. The stock gained after the company reported decent Q3 numbers.

Around 11:03 AM, KFinTech share price was up 10.16 per cent at Rs 1,217 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 76,594.82. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 20,918.39 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,640 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 538.65 per share.

KFin Technologies released its Q3 results on Thursday, after market hours, which showed that the company's consolidated net profit rose 35 per cent to Rs 90 crore as compared to Rs 67 crore a year ago.

The revenue of the company for the quarter under review stood at Rs 290 crore as compared to Rs 219 crore a year ago which implies a rise of 32.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

As per the company's filing, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 130.55 crore, up 33.4 per cent Y-o-Y and margin stood at 45 per cent.

The company's Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) grew 42.8 per cent Y-o-Y as compared to 39.4 per cent for the industry, market share of 32.6 per cent. Equity AAUM grew at 49.8 per cent Y-o-Y as compared to 50.3 per cent for the industry, market share of 33.4 per cent.

“Our focus on consistent growth and profitability has led to yet another quarter of resilient performance, aided by new client wins internationally and domestically, across our diversified business segments. This is a milestone quarter for KFintech, as we took a giant step in our international journey by joining as the ninth global partner to BlackRock’s Aladdin Provider network, a growing community of the world’s largest asset servicers. This will enable us to strengthen our differentiated fund administration and accounting services to global large asset managers," said Sreekanth Nadella, managing director and CEO, KFin Technologies.

In the past one year, KFin Tech shares have gained 103 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.6 per cent.