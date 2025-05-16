JSW Energy share price rose 3.9 per cent on Friday, May 16, 2025, logging day's high at ₹506.35 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted strong Q4 results.

However, at 12:25 PM, JSW Energy shares pared gains and were up 2.58 per cent at ₹499.85 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.48 per cent at 82,194.8. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹87,362.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹804.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹419.1 per share.

JSW Energy Q4 results 2025

ALSO READ: JSW Energy gains after Q4 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 408 cr In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹415 crore as compared to ₹345 crore a year ago, up 20 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3,189 crore as against ₹2,756 crore a year ago, up 16 per cent.

JSW Energy dividend

The board recommended a dividend of ₹2 per share of ₹10 (20 per cent) to the members of the company.

JSW Energy Q4 results anaylsis| Axis Securities | Buy | Target cut to ₹705 from ₹770

ALSO READ: JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 16.14% in the March 2025 quarter The company's total capex of ₹1,30,000 crore by 2030 towards this planned expansion would boost the company’s growth prospects, according to the brokerage.The company expects to increase its current capacity of 12.2 GW to 30 GW by FY30 and to expand the storage capacity to 40 GWh/5 GW by 2030 (unchanged from Strategy 2.0. Current locked-in capacity is 28.3 GWh vs 16.2 GW in Q3FY25).

JSW Energy Q4 results anaylsis| Elara Securities | Buy | Target ₹630 per share

"JSW is poised for significant growth, led by steady operations and robust financials, sturdy balance sheet and cash flows and internal accruals sufficient to support growth," said Elara. It added: JSW has a locked-in generation capacity of 30.2GW and is set to achieve its target of 30GW in FY30. It aims to scale up to 40GWH storage capacity by 2030.

About JSW Energy

JSW Energy Ltd is an Indian power generation company and a key subsidiary of the JSW Group. It operates a diversified energy portfolio across thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power assets.