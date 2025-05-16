Home / Markets / News / JSW Energy shares advance 4% on healthy Q4; here's what brokerages suggest

JSW Energy shares advance 4% on healthy Q4; here's what brokerages suggest

In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹415 crore as compared to ₹345 crore a year ago, up 20 per cent

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JSW Energy share price rose 3.9 per cent on Friday, May 16, 2025, logging day's high at ₹506.35 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted strong Q4 results. 
 
However, at 12:25 PM, JSW Energy shares pared gains and were up 2.58 per cent at ₹499.85 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.48 per cent at 82,194.8. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹87,362.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹804.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹419.1 per share. 

JSW Energy Q4 results 2025

In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹415 crore as compared to ₹345 crore a year ago, up 20 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3,189 crore as against ₹2,756 crore a year ago, up 16 per cent.  

JSW Energy dividend

The board recommended a dividend of ₹2 per share of ₹10 (20 per cent) to the members of the company. 

JSW Energy Q4 results anaylsis| Axis Securities | Buy | Target cut to ₹705 from ₹770 

The company's total capex of ₹1,30,000 crore by 2030 towards this planned expansion would boost the company’s growth prospects, according to the brokerage.The company expects to increase its current capacity of 12.2 GW to 30 GW by FY30 and to expand the storage capacity to 40 GWh/5 GW by 2030 (unchanged from Strategy 2.0. Current locked-in capacity is 28.3 GWh vs 16.2 GW in Q3FY25).  

Also Read

JSW Energy Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹464 cr, revenue up 15%

Q4 results today: JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Food, Godrej on May 15

Stocks to watch today, May 15: Tata Power, Eicher, SBI, JSW Energy, Godfrey

JSW Neo Energy signs deal with UPPCL for 1,500 MW pumped hydro storage

JSW Energy aims for 30Gw generation capacity by 2030, revises target

JSW Energy Q4 results anaylsis| Elara Securities | Buy | Target ₹630 per share

"JSW is poised for significant growth, led by steady operations and robust financials, sturdy balance sheet and cash flows and internal accruals sufficient to support growth," said Elara. It added: JSW has a locked-in generation capacity of 30.2GW and is set to achieve its target of 30GW in FY30. It aims to scale up to 40GWH storage capacity by 2030. 

About JSW Energy 

JSW Energy Ltd is an Indian power generation company and a key subsidiary of the JSW Group. It operates a diversified energy portfolio across thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power assets.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty tests 25k; Titagarh shares rise 13%, CDSL 5%

BLS International rises 5% as Q4 profit zooms 70% YoY; more details inside

Crompton Greaves shares rally 7% after Q4 results; key highlights here

Mazagaon Dock overtakes Britannia, PFC, Tata Power, BPCL in m-cap ranking

Railway stocks rally: RVNL, IRFC, BEML gain up to 11%; Here's why

Topics :JSW EnergyBuzzing stocksThe Smart InvestorS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYQ4 Results

First Published: May 16 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story