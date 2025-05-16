BLS International rises 5% as Q4 profit zooms 70% YoY; more details inside

BLS International share price: BLS International Services shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, May 16, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 4.58 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹413 per share.

What triggered the 5% up move in BLS International Services share price?

The company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 69.9 per cent year-ob-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹145.2 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹85.5 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24).

The revenue from operation, also known as top line, soared 54.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹692.8 crore, from ₹447.7 crore a year ago,

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 92.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹174.1 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹90.3 crore in Q4FY24.

Subsequently, BLS International Services' Ebitda margin expanded 496 basis points (bps) to 25.1 per cent in the quarter under review, as against 20.2 per cent in the same quarter previous fiscal year.

Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director of BLS International Services, said, “I am delighted to report the company’s highest-ever financial performance in FY25, achieving ₹2,193.3 crore in revenue which recorded a strong 30.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth. This performance was fuelled by a strong performance in both Visa & Consular and Digital businesses.”

“During the year, we undertook several initiatives in both the businesses. From acquiring synergistic business like the Turkey-based iDATA and Dubai-based Citizenship Invest, to undergoing changes in our business model from partner-run to self-managed in some geographies and continued focus on operational efficiencies, our visa & consular services business has witnessed good traction due to these initiatives. Meanwhile, in our digital business, the acquisition of Aadifidelis has increased our penetration and enhanced our market presence. All these initiatives were focussed at strengthening our core business and expanding into untapped markets to drive future growth and reflect our commitment to long-term value creation for our stakeholders. Our endeavour is to focus on delivering a profitable and sustainable performance, backed by a strong business model and significant opportunity in the outsourcing services industry,” Aggarwal added.

About BLS International Services

Established in 2005, BLS International Services is a globally trusted, tech-enabled partner delivering services to governments and citizens. The company specialises in visa, passport, consular, citizen services, e-governance, attestation, biometric solutions, e-visa processing, and retail services.

As the world’s second-largest provider of international visa and consular services, BLS International supports over 46 client governments, including embassies, diplomatic missions, and consulates. The company integrates advanced technology and robust processes to ensure the highest standards of data security and service efficiency.

The market capitalisation of BLS International Services stood at ₹16,272 crore, BSE data showed. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.