Home / Markets / News / Crompton Greaves shares rally 7% after Q4 results; key highlights here

Crompton Greaves shares rally 7% after Q4 results; key highlights here

Crompton Greaves' stock rose as much as 7.45 per cent during the day to ₹351.8 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 1 this year

market, stock trading, trading
market, stock trading, trading
Kumar GauravSai Aravindh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals surged over 7 per cent on Friday after it reported a 22 per cent increase in its bottom line during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25). 
 
Crompton Greaves' stock rose as much as 7.45 per cent during the day to ₹351.8 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 1 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 6.8 per cent higher at ₹349 apiece, compared to a 0.25 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:45 PM.  

Crompton Greaves Q4FY25 results

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 22.49 per cent to ₹169.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹138.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Revenue rose 5.08 per cent to ₹2,060.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹1,961.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
 
For the full year, net profit rose 26.38 per cent to ₹555.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against ₹439.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Revenue rose 7.53 per cent to ₹7,863.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against ₹7,312.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. 

Also Read

Mazagaon Dock overtakes Britannia, PFC, Tata Power, BPCL in m-cap ranking

Railway stocks rally: RVNL, IRFC, BEML gain up to 11%; Here's why

Crompton Greaves shares soar 7% on Q4 results, dividend call; details here

CLSA raises TP on PB Fintech, operator of PolicyBazaar, post Q4; Details

Defence stocks extend rally; BEL, BDL, Solar, Mazagon Dock record new highs

Crompton Greaves dividend 2025

Crompton Greaves, in the exchange filing, has further said that its board has recommended a dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹2 each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The said recommendation, however, shall be payable subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.
 
The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the dividend for the AGM to be held for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, will be Thursday, July 24, 2025, said Crompton Greaves.

Crompton Greaves 2.0 strategy

The fourth quarter’s growth was driven by robust demand in solar pumps and appliances, particularly mixer grinders and air coolers, Promeet Ghosh, managing director and chief executive officer, said in the statement. "As part of our Crompton 2.0 strategy, we are accelerating revenue growth and anticipating increased demand, and a shift toward next-generation technologies."
 
“The company is also building on their leadership in solar pumps by entering the high-growth solar rooftop segment, Ghosh said in the statement. "This move aligns with our strategy to expand into adjacencies and increase our total addressable market, estimated at ₹20,000 crore."
 
Under Crompton 2.0 vision, the company is emphasising consumer centricity, business growth, and profitability through innovations. It earlier said that it is introducing next-generation technology platforms such as smart solutions, energy efficiency, durability and easy reparability for its products, helped by enhanced in-house R&D.
 
Ghosh earlier said that he expects the Crompton 2.0 vision to help accelerate revenue growth to double-digit while delivering on robust growth in profit. Crompton has introduced two new platforms - Nucleus and Xtech for the category. 

Crompton Greaves share price history

Crompton Greaves shares have posted an advancement of 4 per cent in the last month, while they declined 9 per cent in the last six months. In the span of the last year, the company’s shares have yielded a return of nearly 3 per cent.
 
The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹484–301 per share on the NSE.
 
For the year-to-date, Crompton Greaves shares have declined 7 per cent. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced 5.25 per cent during the same period.

About Crompton Greaves 

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is a consumer electrical company present in the Electrical Consumer Durables (ECD) and Lighting segments. It manufactures and distributes a diverse range of consumer products, ranging from fans, lamps and luminaries to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, mixer grinders, toasters, irons and electric lanterns in the ECD segment and a complete range of Lighting products. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global funds return to India as Trump-era trade bets boost equities

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty below 25k; IndusInd Bk, Airtel top losers

Stock market rally triggers caution as valuations turn 'expensive again'

JSW Infra drops 3% post large trade; Key details about the block deal here

Kaynes Technology share price climbs 9% on strong Q4; profit surges 43% YoY

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsCrompton GreavesCrompton Greaves Consumer ElectricalsIndia Inc earningscorporate earningsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: May 16 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story