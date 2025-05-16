Crompton Greaves shares rally 7% after Q4 results; key highlights here

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals surged over 7 per cent on Friday after it reported a 22 per cent increase in its bottom line during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

Crompton Greaves' stock rose as much as 7.45 per cent during the day to ₹351.8 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 1 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 6.8 per cent higher at ₹349 apiece, compared to a 0.25 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:45 PM.

Crompton Greaves Q4FY25 results

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 22.49 per cent to ₹169.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹138.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Revenue rose 5.08 per cent to ₹2,060.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹1,961.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year, net profit rose 26.38 per cent to ₹555.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against ₹439.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Revenue rose 7.53 per cent to ₹7,863.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against ₹7,312.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Crompton Greaves dividend 2025

Crompton Greaves, in the exchange filing, has further said that its board has recommended a dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹2 each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The said recommendation, however, shall be payable subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the dividend for the AGM to be held for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, will be Thursday, July 24, 2025, said Crompton Greaves.

Crompton Greaves 2.0 strategy

The fourth quarter’s growth was driven by robust demand in solar pumps and appliances, particularly mixer grinders and air coolers, Promeet Ghosh, managing director and chief executive officer, said in the statement. "As part of our Crompton 2.0 strategy, we are accelerating revenue growth and anticipating increased demand, and a shift toward next-generation technologies."

“The company is also building on their leadership in solar pumps by entering the high-growth solar rooftop segment, Ghosh said in the statement. "This move aligns with our strategy to expand into adjacencies and increase our total addressable market, estimated at ₹20,000 crore."

Under Crompton 2.0 vision, the company is emphasising consumer centricity, business growth, and profitability through innovations. It earlier said that it is introducing next-generation technology platforms such as smart solutions, energy efficiency, durability and easy reparability for its products, helped by enhanced in-house R&D.

Ghosh earlier said that he expects the Crompton 2.0 vision to help accelerate revenue growth to double-digit while delivering on robust growth in profit. Crompton has introduced two new platforms - Nucleus and Xtech for the category.

Crompton Greaves share price history

Crompton Greaves shares have posted an advancement of 4 per cent in the last month, while they declined 9 per cent in the last six months. In the span of the last year, the company’s shares have yielded a return of nearly 3 per cent.

The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹484–301 per share on the NSE.

For the year-to-date, Crompton Greaves shares have declined 7 per cent. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced 5.25 per cent during the same period.

About Crompton Greaves