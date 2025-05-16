JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 16.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 3189.39 croreNet profit of JSW Energy rose 16.14% to Rs 408.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 351.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 3189.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2755.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.25% to Rs 1950.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1722.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 11745.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11485.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3189.392755.87 16 11745.3911485.91 2 OPM %37.7742.40 -44.4546.86 - PBDT842.57765.65 10 3868.543800.32 2 PBT360.71338.92 6 2213.902166.91 2 NP408.05351.34 16 1950.891722.71 13
