JSW Infra soars 5%, nears 52-week high; outperforms market; here's why

JSW Infrastructure share price

Shares of JSW Infrastructure soared 5 per cent to ₹331.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on the back of a healthy business outlook. The stock was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹349 touched on September 24, 2025.

JSW Infrastructure outperformed the market, surging 11% in the past week against a 0.3% decline in the Nifty 50 . In the past month, the stock rallied 20%, compared to a 1.7% rise in the benchmark index. Further, thus far in the calendar year 2026, JSW Infra soared 17 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 3.6 per cent.

JSW Infrastructure launches QIP JSW Infrastructure’s board authorized the opening of the qualified institutional placement (QIP) with a floor price of ₹290.35 per share. The company and the promoter selling shareholder may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price. The company said that its QIP opened on Monday, June 22, 2026. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE JSW Infrastructure said proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund capital expenditure, investments in subsidiaries for ongoing project development, repayment or pre-payment of borrowings, strategic investments, acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

JSW Infrastructure overview, outlook JSW Infrastructure, a key entity of the JSW Group, is India’s second‐largest private commercial port operator, renowned for its environmentally sustainable seaports and terminals. The company operates thirteen strategically located port concessions along India’s west and east coasts, complemented by an international presence with a 465,000 cubic meter liquid tank storage terminal and two O&M contracts for port terminals in UAE. Looking ahead, JSW Infrastructure is on track to expand its total cargo-handling capacity from the current 183 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to 400 MTPA by 2030, or earlier. Further, the acquisition of Navkar Corp represents the first step toward offering last‐mile connectivity and end‐to‐end logistics solutions to its customers.

To achieve this, it outlined a comprehensive capital expenditure (capex) plan of ₹30,000 crore. Additionally, the company has earmarked ₹9,000 crore for expanding its logistics segment. This expansion aims to build on the Navkar acquisition to develop a robust pan-India logistics network. With a strong balance sheet, the company is well-positioned to pursue both organic and inorganic growth without compromising its leverage ratios. JSW Infrastructure is targeting consolidated operating revenue of ₹6,850 crore and operating EBITDA of ₹3,000 crore for FY27. Building on FY26 base, EBITDA is expected to grow by 15 per cent in FY27 and nearly double by FY28. This outlook reflects strong operational momentum, clear visibility on growth projects in the Ports business, and the transition of rolling assets from capex to EBITDA contribution within the Logistics segment, the company said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on JSW Infrastructure JSW Infrastructure reported a modest volume growth of 4 per cent in FY26, impacted by subdued throughput at the Paradip iron ore terminals and temporary disruptions during Q4FY26 arising from the West Asia crisis, which led to cargo deferments across Indian ports. However, this weakness was partly offset by healthy operations at SW Port, Dharamtar Port, and Jaigarh Port, along with incremental contributions from interim operations at Tuticorin and the JNPA liquid terminal. The management highlighted that volume traction improved meaningfully from April 2026 onward and expects operations to normalize gradually over the coming quarters.

The company expects operations at the Fujairah terminal to normalize by Q2FY27. Additionally, it has recognized a provision of ₹68 crore toward losses related to three oil tankers. However, the company highlighted that adequate insurance coverage is in place to offset these damages. Operations are expected to progressively normalize, with 50 per cent of capacity likely to resume shortly, subject to regional stability. With a balanced east-west coast presence and expanding inland logistics, JSW Infra is well-placed to benefit from India’s push for multimodal integration and port-led industrial growth. By the start of FY28, major port expansions are expected to be completed, and the logistics business is likely to scale up sharply, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the company update.