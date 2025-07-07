8 stocks to turn ex-dividend, 1 stock to go ex-bonus: Do you own them?

Dividend stocks: JK Cement, JSW Steel and 8 others will trade ex-date on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, following the announcement of dividend, bonus, and rights issue.

The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits.

To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends stock splits , or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.

Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market. Shares trading ex-date for dividend Seven companies will go ex-date for final dividend on Tuesday, along with two companies to turn ex-date for dividend. Bombay Oxygen Investments has announced the highest final dividend among others at ₹35 per share. Other companies which declared final dividend include Ador Welding ₹20, Aditya Vision ₹1.1, Ingersoll-Rand (India) ₹25, JK Cement ₹15, JSW Steel ₹2.8 and Solar Industries India ₹10, according to BSE corporate action data. A final dividend is the last dividend paid by a company for a financial year, declared after the annual financial results are finalised.