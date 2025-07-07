Home / Markets / News / 8 stocks to turn ex-dividend, 1 stock to go ex-bonus: Do you own them?

8 stocks to turn ex-dividend, 1 stock to go ex-bonus: Do you own them?

Dividend stocks: Ten stocks dividend shares along with one bonus share will turn ex-date on Tuesday, July 8, 2025; check all details here

Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Dividend stocks: JK Cement, JSW Steel and 8 others will trade ex-date on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, following the announcement of dividend, bonus, and rights issue.
 
The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. 
 
To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.
 
Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market.

Shares trading ex-date for dividend

Seven companies will go ex-date for final dividend on Tuesday, along with two companies to turn ex-date for dividend. 
 
Bombay Oxygen Investments has announced the highest final dividend among others at ₹35 per share. Other companies which declared final dividend include Ador Welding ₹20, Aditya Vision ₹1.1, Ingersoll-Rand (India) ₹25, JK Cement ₹15, JSW Steel ₹2.8 and Solar Industries India ₹10, according to BSE corporate action data.
 
A final dividend is the last dividend paid by a company for a financial year, declared after the annual financial results are finalised.
 
Besides, Plastiblends India has declared a dividend of ₹2.5 per share.

Bonus issue 

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure will turn ex-date for its bonus issue on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The company had approved the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of one bonus share of ₹10 each for every onefully paid-up share of ₹10 each.
 
A bonus issue is when a company gives additional shares to its existing shareholders for free, based on the number of shares they already hold. It's a way for the company to reward shareholders without paying out cash.

What happens to the stock on ex-date? 

On the ex-date, the stock price typically experiences a drop by the amount of the dividend or corporate action (such as stock splits or bonus issues) that is being distributed. This adjustment happens because investors who buy the stock on or after the ex-date do not receive the dividend. 

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

