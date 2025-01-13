Just Dial shares sink 9% after posting Q3 results; check details here

Just Dial shares lost 8.9 per cent in Monday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday low of Rs 942.05 per share. The stock declined amid weak market sentiments and after the company posted quarterly numbers (Q3FY25).

Around 10:58 AM, Just Dial share price was down 7.1 per cent at Rs 961.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 77,052.68. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 8,173.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,394.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 769.85 per share.

Just Dial released its Q3 results on Friday after market hours. The company's net profit for the third quarter ended December 31. 2024, stood at Rs 131.31 crore as compared to Rs 92.01 crore a year ago which implied a rise of 42.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Just Dial's revenue from operation was up 8.4 per cent at Rs 287.33 crore in the December quarter as compared to Rs 265.05 crore a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs 215.57 crore, down 1.55 per cent from the year-ago period. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 364.74 crore, up 7.3 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit said Just Dial's focus remains on driving top-line growth while maintaining operational efficiency.

During the quarter, the company prioritised empowering SMEs by introducing tools designed to simplify campaign management and streamline lead conversion processes.

Just Dial is an Indian multinational company that operates as a local search engine, primarily offering services to help people find businesses, products, and services across various categories like restaurants, medical services, home services, education, and more. It provides a platform for users to find information about businesses via the web, mobile apps, or phone calls.

In the past one year, Just Dial shares have gained 16.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6.6 per cent.