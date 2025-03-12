K&R Rail Engineering share price continued to trade under pressure on Wednesday, falling 20 per cent for the second straight day to Rs 169.80 per share and hitting a two-year low, on the BSE in the intraday trade amid heavy volumes. In three days, the stock price of the smallcap company has tanked 41 per cent. Further, it has plunged 73 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 637.20 touched on March 12, 2024.

On March 6, 2024, K&R Rail Engineering informed the stock exchanges that the company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation to execute large scale projects, fostering seamless growth for both organisations within India and abroad.

K&R Rail Engineering is carrying on the business of providing end-to-end EPC services, which include earthwork, bridges & civil works, track works, overhead electrifications (OHE) works, signaling & telecommunication (S&T) works, railway operation & maintenance (O&M) consultancy in preparing detailed DPRs, and other allied activities, a statement said.

As per the disclosure made by K&R Rail Engineering, the promoters of the company have sold a combined 116,923 equity shares or 0.4 per cent stake of the company via open market in the past two weeks.

Financially, for the first nine months ended December 2024 (9MFY25), K&R Rail Engineering reported 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in profit after tax at Rs 14.55 crore, as against Rs 15.57 crore in 9MFY24. Revenue from operations was down 10 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 455.61 crore from Rs 508.89 crore in the same period last fiscal.