Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty 22,555, hints flat open; Asian shares mixed on Trump tariff flip-flop
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dow Jones slipped over 1% as Trump proposed additional tariffs on Canada only to roll them back later; Australian indices key losers on Wednesday morning.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 12, 2025: Equity benchmark indices in India may start the trading session on a quiet note amid mixed cues from Asian peers. In the day ahead, the sentiment is likely to be driven by FII trading activity and performance of private banking shares - mainly IndusInd Bank, which plunged 27 per cent on Tuesday. That apart, investors will also take note of the IIP (Index of Industrial Production) and Inflation numbers to be released today. At 8:20 AM; GIFT Nifty futures quoted at 22,555 levels, hinting at a likely directionless start to the day. Overnight in the US, stock indices - Dow Jones (down over 1 per cent), the S&P 500 and NASDAQ extended losses after the US President Donald Trump said would double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada. However, as per latest reports, Trump no longer intends to impose additional tariffs on Canada. Earlier in the day, Trump doubled his planned tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum products from Canada to 50 per cent, in response to the province of Ontario's decision to place a 25 per cent tariff on its electricity exports to the US. He also threatened to "substantially increase" tariffs on cars coming into the US on April 2. ALSO READ: All you need to know before the opening bell Among the markets in the Asia-Pacific region, the Australian benchmarks - the ALL Ordanaries and ASX 200 were down around 1.5 per cent each. Hang Seng slipped 0.3 per cent, and Straits Times was down 0.1 per cent. On the other hand, Nikkei advanced 0.2 per cent. KOSPI and Taiwan surged 1.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively. Back home, Shares of IndusInd Bank are likely to remain in focus after yesterday's debacle. The bank's MD & CEO Sumant Kathpalia has expressed confidence that IndusInd will report net profit for the current quarter (Jan-March) as well as for the full financial year, despite the hit on the bottomline due to discrepancies discovered in the derivative portfolio. Meanwhile, Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings has reassured investors that no margin calls were triggered on pledged holdings and assured that the promoter group had strong financial backing to expand its stake in the bank once regulatory approvals were secured.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver outlook: After steep runup over the past year, buy on dips
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A recovery in China would be positive for silver. “If industrial activities in China recover after the recent economic stimulus, that would raise industrial demand for silver,” says Hareesh V, head of commodities, Geojit Financial Services.
Silver's safe-haven appeal has also gone up. “Significant increase in uncertainty amid geopolitical tensions and President Trump’s tariff threats is boosting the safe-haven appeal of silver,” says Manav Modi, analyst, commodity research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hikal, Torrent Power: Top bets by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: For the Nifty, the analyst believes any level above 22,700 would confirm a bullish trend reversal, potentially pushing it towards the target of 23,000. Support has now shifted up to around 22,300 levels.
Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends a buy in Hikal and Torrent Power. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ALERT: Jio Platforms to also offer Starlink services in India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Platforms has reportedly announced a agreement with SpaceX to launch Starlink's broadband internet services in India. As per agreement, Jio will offer Starlink's solutions through its retail stores and online platforms. The collaboration is subject to Starlink getting regulatory approvals in India.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch Today: Airtel, Kaynes Tech, Swiggy, RVNL, Voda Idea
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel is likely to be in focus, after the telecom firm entered into a partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide Starlink's high-speed satellite internet services to all the Airtel customers in India.
That apart, shares of Adani Group - mainly Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Ireada, RVNL and Vodafone Idea among others are likely to be in limelight on Wednesday. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at quiet start
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 22,555 levels, hinting at a likely quiet start to the trading action on Wednesday.
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SIP share in smallcap AUM surged past 50% till March 2024, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite market volatility, smallcap and midcap equity mutual funds have emerged the top choices for retail investors, drawing the highest inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs).
According to a recent industry report, SIPs account for over half of the total assets under management (AUMs) of smallcap funds, with midcaps following closely. As of March 2024, SIPs accounted for 53 per cent of smallcap AUMs, up from 43 per cent in March 2019. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market selloff sparks valuation reset, stocks under 20x P/E surge 60%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The ongoing market selloff has triggered a significant valuation correction, with the number of stocks trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of less than 20x surging over 60 per cent.
As per an analysis by DSP Mutual Fund, there are now 355 stocks in the BSE AllCap universe with trailing P/E multiple of less than 20x, up from just 214 in September when the markets were at their peak. The BSE AIICap index comprises nearly 1,200 stocks across large-, mid- and small-caps. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI stepped in after IndusInd Bank 'delayed' provisioning by a year
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank's alleged operational missteps, and the regulator asking it to declare its estimated losses to investors, culminated in the lender's stock crashing 27 per cent on Tuesday, with market capitalisation falling by Rs 19,000 crore.
When a bank takes a foreign-currency exposure, the trading desk of the bank needs to hedge while converting it into rupees. In IndusInd Bank's case, the losses were shown as receivables, which were included in the intangible assets in the balance sheet. In other words, the bank needed to make provisions, which were not made, banking sources said. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All you need to know before the opening bell Wednesday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's retail inflation data (CPI inflation) for February and industrial production figure for January, coupled with uncertainty around US President Donald Trump's tariff policies, and increased selling activity by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), may influence the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today.
GIFT Nifty Futures were down 17 points at 22,547, indicating a flat to negative start to the day. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump dials back 50% Canada tariff threat, downplays recession
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump dialed back his latest trade-war threat against Canada hours after making it, while downplaying the risk of a tariff-led recession that's sent US markets into a nosedive.
At the White House late Tuesday, he struck a more upbeat note when asked if he was worried about a downturn. "I don't see it at all. I think this country's going to boom," he said. And he played down the markets slump, too. They're “going to go up and they're going to go down," Trump said. "Doesn't concern me." READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US resumes military aid as Ukraine says it is open to 30-day ceasefire
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Trump administration lifted its suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine, and Kyiv signaled that it was open to a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Russia, pending Moscow's agreement, American and Ukrainian officials said Tuesday following talks in Saudi Arabia.
National security adviser Mike Waltz said, the Ukrainian delegation today made something very clear, that they share President Trump's vision for peace. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market extend losses on tariff related uncertainties
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Dow Jones slipped over 1 per cent for the second straight day after Donald Trump announced 25 per cent additional tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada. The US President later in the day rolled back the same.
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 7:57 AM IST