K&R Rail gains 4% on inking MoU with Indian Port Rail; check details here

K&R Rail Engineering share price: K&R Rail Engineering Limited shares rose as much as 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 305 per share on Friday, March 7, 2025.

The northward move in the K&R Rail Engineering shares came after the company announced it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of up to Rs 5,000 crore, with Indian port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited.

In an exchange filing, K&R Rail Engineering said, “This is to inform the Exchange that the Company, K&R Rail Engineering Limited, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited, Public Sector undertaking under Ministry of Shipping, Government of India for executing major Railways, Roads, Highways, Ports and other projects of larger volume in range of Rs 50 crore to Rs 5,000 crore for mutual benefit and seamless Growth of both the Organisations within India and Abroad.”

The MoU has been signed for executing major Railways, Roads, Highways, Ports and other projects of larger volume in the range of Rs 50 crore to Rs 5,000 crore for mutual benefit and seamless Growth of both the Organisations, K&R Rail Engineering Limited and Indian port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited within India and Abroad, K&R Rail Engineering said.

About K&R Rail Engineering

K&R Rail Engineering is among the leading railway construction companies in India, offering a wide range of engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) services.

Established in 1998 and formerly known as Axis Rail India Ltd., the company specialises in a variety of rail infrastructure solutions, including earthworks, bridges, track works, overhead electrification (OHE), and signaling and telecommunication (S&T) works.

K&R Rail Engineering also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, consultancy, mass transportation solutions, and bulk logistics for goods and materials.

The company has worked on numerous prominent projects, including those for Ramco Cements Limited in Mecheda, West Bengal, and Haridaspur, Odisha, as well as Gopalpur Ports Limited.

K&R Rail Engineering is fully authorised by both the Railway Headquarters and Divisional Railway Authorities, ensuring compliance with all industry standards.

In addition to its core services, the company offers site feasibility studies, due diligence, surveys, railway protocol adherence, project management, and the preparation of engineering designs, drawings, and reports.

The market capitalisation of K&R Rail Engineering is Rs 855.7 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.