UBS upgrade lifts Nykaa share price 2.5%; check target, other details here

Nykaa share price: Shares of Nykaa, owned and operated by FSN E-Commerce Ventures, were in demand in early trade, as the scrip rose as much as 2.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 172.95 per share, on Friday, March 7, 2025.

However, at 9:25 AM, Nykaa shares were off highs, and were trading 0.09 per cent lower at Rs 168.65. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 74,274.46.

The uptick initially in the Nykaa share price came after Zurich, Switzerland-based brokerage firm UBS upgraded Nykaa stock to ‘Buy’, from ‘Neutral.' However, the brokerage trimmed the target to Rs 200, from Rs 205 earlier. The new target price reflects an upside of 18.48 per cent from the previous close of Rs 168.80 on March 6.

The brokerage reportedly said that the performance of the beauty and personal care segment continues to surpass expectations. The segment is showing improved growth and maintaining stable margins despite ongoing competitive pressures.

Nykaa Q3 results

Nykaa reported a 51.3 per cent increase in its net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), driven by robust festival sales. It posted a net profit of Rs 26.4 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 17.45 crore in the same period last year (Q3FY24). On a sequential basis, the net profit surged 103.6 per cent, up from about Rs 13 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY25).

Nykaa's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,267.2 crore, reflecting a 26.7 per cent growth from Rs 1,788.8 crore in Q3FY24.

About Nykaa

Nykaa is an Indian e-commerce platform founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012, specialising in beauty, wellness, and fashion products.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the company offers a wide range of items, including makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrances, and more, through its website, mobile app, and over 100 physical stores.

As the first Indian unicorn startup led by a woman, Nykaa has made major strides in the industry, sourcing products from both domestic and international brands.

The market capitalisation of Nykaa is Rs 48,090.92 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.