Home / Markets / News / UBS upgrade lifts Nykaa share price 2.5%; check target, other details here

UBS upgrade lifts Nykaa share price 2.5%; check target, other details here

The uptick initially in the Nykaa share price came after Zurich, Switzerland-based brokerage firm UBS upgraded Nykaa stock to 'Buy', from 'Neutral'

A Nykaa store in New Delhi, India
A Nykaa store in New Delhi, India
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nykaa share price: Shares of Nykaa, owned and operated by FSN E-Commerce Ventures, were in demand in early trade, as the scrip rose as much as 2.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 172.95 per share, on Friday, March 7, 2025.
 
However, at 9:25 AM, Nykaa shares were off highs, and were trading 0.09 per cent lower at Rs 168.65. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 74,274.46.
 
The uptick initially in the Nykaa share price came after Zurich, Switzerland-based brokerage firm UBS upgraded Nykaa stock to ‘Buy’, from ‘Neutral.' However, the brokerage trimmed the target to Rs 200, from Rs 205 earlier. The new target price reflects an upside of 18.48 per cent from the previous close of Rs 168.80 on March 6.
 
The brokerage reportedly said that the performance of the beauty and personal care segment continues to surpass expectations. The segment is showing improved growth and maintaining stable margins despite ongoing competitive pressures.
 
Additionally, management has adopted a measured approach in the fashion segment, particularly by restricting marketing investments.  READ: Nomura bullish on Indian steel industry; maintains 'Buy' on JSW Steel, JSPL
 
Nykaa Q3 results

Also Read

OMCs, paint, aviation stocks gain as Brent crude oil slips below $70/bbl

Smallcap stock jumps 5%, up over 100% in 9 months; trades at 17-month high

Afcons Infra pops 4.5% as Nuvama initiates with 'Buy', 27% upside eyed

Mid-, Small-Cap stocks gain for 3rd straight day; will the rally sustain?

INOX India shares gain 3%; rise 11% from 52-week low; details here

 
Nykaa reported a 51.3 per cent increase in its net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), driven by robust festival sales. It posted a net profit of Rs 26.4 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 17.45 crore in the same period last year (Q3FY24). On a sequential basis, the net profit surged 103.6 per cent, up from about Rs 13 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY25).
 
Nykaa’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,267.2 crore, reflecting a 26.7 per cent growth from Rs 1,788.8 crore in Q3FY24. READ MORE
 
About Nykaa
 
Nykaa is an Indian e-commerce platform founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012, specialising in beauty, wellness, and fashion products. 
 
Headquartered in Mumbai, the company offers a wide range of items, including makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrances, and more, through its website, mobile app, and over 100 physical stores.
 
As the first Indian unicorn startup led by a woman, Nykaa has made major strides in the industry, sourcing products from both domestic and international brands. 
 
The market capitalisation of Nykaa is Rs 48,090.92 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's largest REIT IPO: Blackstone, Sattva Developers file DRHP with Sebi

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 177 pts, Nifty near 22,500; IT, bank stocks weak

Nomura bullish on Indian steel industry; maintains 'Buy' on JSW Steel, JSPL

NAPS Global India IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Markets Today: Trump on mkts; FII; Nasdaq; Nikkei; Balaji, NAPS Global IPOs

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian equitiesMARKETS TODAYShare priceshare marketNykaaForeign brokerageMarket trendsTrending

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story