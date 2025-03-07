Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Electronics share price up 3% in trade; here's what's driving stock

Bharat Electronics share price up 3% in trade; here's what's driving stock

"Navratna defence public sector undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 577 crore since the last disclosure on February 20, 2025," the filing read

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) shares rose 2.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 279.65 per share. The northward movement in the stock came after the company informed that it has bagged orders worth Rs 577 crore since the last disclosure on February 20, 2025.
 
Around 10:06 AM, BEL share price was up 2.05 per cent at Rs 278.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 74,371.75. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 2,03,540.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 340.35 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 179.2 per share. 
 
 
"Navratna defence public sector undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 577 crore since the last disclosure on February 20, 2025," the filing read. 
 
The order majorly include airborne electronic warfare products, advanced composite communication system for submarines, doppler weather radar, train communication systems, radar upgradation, spares, services, etc. With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stood at Rs 13,724 crore. 

On Wednesday, BEL also announced a record date for payment of interim dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2024-25.
 
"We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed Tuesday, March 11, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2024-25," the filing read.   
Besides, in Q3, BEL posted a 52.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,311 crore, up from Rs 859.6 crore in Q3FY24, driven by strong operational performance and a healthy order book. 
 
Among the top highlights of BEL’s Q3FY25 performance include a 39 per cent Y-o-Y growth in execution and a 330 basis points (bps) expansion in Ebitda margin/operating profit margin (OPM) to 28.9 per cent, surpassing analyst expectations.   ALSO READ: Why Inox Wind share price jumped 8% on March 7? Check details here
 
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is known for its expertise across various domains. The company specialises in the design, development, manufacturing, supply, and life cycle support of strategic electronic products and systems.
 
Initially, BEL catered to the specialised electronic requirements of the Indian defence services. Today, it has evolved into a diversified entity with multiple products and technologies, serving customers domestically and internationally. 
 
In the past one year, BEL shares have gained 28 per cent against Sensex's rise of 0.29 per cent. 

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

