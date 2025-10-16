Kajaria Ceramics shares rise over 2% on Q2 results, dividend announcement

The counter continued to trade higher. At 2:17 PM on Thursday, the company’s shares were trading at ₹1,241.30 per share, up 0.32 per cent over the previous close of ₹1,237.40 per share on the BSE. A combined total of nearly 0.41 million equity shares of Kajaria Ceramics exchanged hands, worth ₹5.48 crore on the NSE and BSE so far. The company’s market capitalisation rose to ₹19,875.59 crore on the NSE.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 31 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹214 crore against ₹163 crore reported in the same quarter of the last fiscal year. The Ebitda margin improved to 18 per cent from 14 per cent Y-o-Y.

Kajaria Ceramics' net profit advanced 58 per cent to ₹133 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹84 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. During the quarter under review, the company’s revenue rose 2 per cent to ₹1,186 crore from ₹1,162 crore reported in Q2FY25.

Kajaria Ceramics dividend 2025

Along with the announcement of its financial results, the company’s board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for determining the entitlement of members for the aforesaid interim dividend will be Friday, October 24, 2025. The payment of the said interim dividend will be made on or before November 14, 2025, said Kajaria Ceramics.

Kajaria Ceramics Management commentary

“Our consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,186 crore, indicating minimal growth compared to the corresponding period last year, mainly due to a soft market and the absence of ply sales following the closure of this division,” said Ashok Kajaria, Chairman & Managing Director of Kajaria Ceramics. “However, the margins continued to improve further in Q2 FY26 to 17.94 per cent as compared to 13.47 per cent in Q2 FY25,” Kajaria added.