Waaree Renewable soars 10% on heavy volume on securing ₹157 crore order

Waaree Renewable Technologies share price today

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies moved higher by 10 per cent to ₹1,295.50 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company received an order of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) work for 150 MWac/ 217.5 MWp.

At 11:47 AM; Waaree Renewable share price was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹1,289.60, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 7.03 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, the stock price of Waaree Renewable has recovered by 77 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹732 touched on April 7, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,830 on October 16, 2024.

Waaree Renewable wins EPC work order Waaree Renewable in an exchange filing said that the company has been awarded a Letter of Award (LOA) from a leading renewable energy company for the execution of EPC works of Ground Mount Solar Power Project of 150 MWac/ 217.5 MWp. The order value is approximately ₹156.66 crore. ALSO READ | Why did Ola Electric share price hit a 5% upper limit today? Find out here The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026- 27, as per the terms of the order, the company said. Waaree Renewable Stock rallies 24% in 6 days on strong Q2 results Meanwhile, in the past six trading days, the stock price of Waaree Group company has rallied 24 per cent after the company posted a strong set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 47.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹774.78 crore from ₹524.47 crore in Q2FY25, while profit after tax (PAT) jumped 117.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹116.34 crore, from ₹53.52 crore in Q2FY25. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) more-than-doubled to ₹157.94 crore, up 120.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while margins improved to 20.29 per cent from 13.65 per cent in a year ago quarter. The company said the unexecuted order book stands at 3.48 GWp to be executed between 12-15 months. Bidding pipeline remains robust at 27+ GWp. The management said, India’s renewable energy momentum continues to build, with total installed capacity reaching 256.1 GW as of September 2025 marking a significant milestone in its clean energy transition reaching halfway to the 500 GW target of 2030 and further aligning with India’s long-term net-zero vision.

Solar energy accounts for 127.33 GW of the total renewable installed capacity, underscoring its pivotal role in the country’s clean energy transition, driven by robust policy support, and ambitious national targets. ALSO READ | Adani Green Energy shares gain 2% on H1FY26 business update; details here India’s solar EPC sector is also rapidly evolving and our integrated capabilities place us at the forefront of this transformation. With a robust solar EPC unexecuted orderbook of 3.48 GWp, the company is strategically positioned to execute large-scale, integrated energy projects and lead India’s energy transition by serving value across the lifecycle from design and delivery to commissioning and O&M (Operations and Maintenance). Further the company is also building substations and transmission lines for specific solar power projects, the management said.