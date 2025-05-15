Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive open for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific muted
Live

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive open for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific muted

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to open on a positive note amid mixed global cues, and a lack of major domestic triggers

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock markets, Indian markets

Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 931.80 crore on May 14, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 316.31 crore on Wednesday. (Image: Bloomberg)

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, May 14, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by factors such as fourth quarter results, global market moves, and trading activities of foreign institutional investors. Investors will also be awaiting a speech from US Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell later in the day.
  In that backdrop, at 6:47 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,757, around 40 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close. 
  In other news, economists foresee three back-to-back reductions in the policy repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India, starting with a 25 basis point cut in June, on the back of consumer inflation rate staying below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 4 per cent target for two consecutive months. The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled for June 4-6. READ MORE
  Elsewhere, Indian stock markets are most preferred ones in the Asia Pacific (Asia Pac) region, according to a recent survey of fund managers (FMS) by BofA Securities. A net 42 per cent of the fund managers surveyed by them preferred India to other regions such as Japan (39 per cent), China (6 per cent) and Singapore (3 per cent). READ MORE
7:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq gain overnight

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices were mixed overnight, with the Dow Jones closing lower.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.10 per cent to close at 5,892.58, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.72 per cent to end at 19,146.81, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.21 per cent, to settle at 42,051.06.
 
Meanwhile, US stock futures were also lower, with futures tied to the S&P 500 dragging 0.19 per cent, Down Jones futures declining 0.39 per cent, and Nasdaq futures lower by 0.11 per cent.
7:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

