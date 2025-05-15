Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP at 12%

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO Day 2 update: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Accretion Pharmaceuticals, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, has received a muted response from investors so far. The issue was subscribed only 1.46 times, as of 11:04 AM on Thursday, day 2 of the offering, according to data from the NSE SME platform.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹113, commanding a GMP of ₹12 or 11.88 per cent against the issue price, on Thursday, in the grey market.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO details

The company plans to raise ₹29.75 crore through a fresh issue of 2.94 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Friday, May 16, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on or before Monday, May 19, 2025. Shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

ALSO READ | Integrity Infra IPO last day: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date The company has set the price band in the range of ₹95 to ₹101 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 1,200 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,15,200. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,42,400 for two lots of 2,400 equity shares.

KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹2.69 crore to purchase new equipment and machinery, ₹4.65 crore for the upgradation of the existing manufacturing facility. It will use ₹99.17 lakhs for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and ₹14.68 crore for funding working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Accretion Pharmaceuticals