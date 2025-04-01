Kalpataru Projects shares up on orders worth Rs 621-cr; pops 16% in 1 month

Kalpataru Projects share price: rose marginally on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as the scrip rose as much as 1.03 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 984.55 per share. Kalpataru Projects shares, meanwhile, have risen 15.9 per cent in the past month. Kalpataru Projects International share price rose marginally on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as the scrip rose as much as 1.03 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 984.55 per share. Kalpataru Projects shares, meanwhile, have risen 15.9 per cent in the past month.

However, at 11:35 AM, Kalpataru Projects shares were off highs and slipped into negative territory, trading 0.21 per cent lower at Rs 972.45. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.39 per cent lower at 76,337.08 levels.

The initial uptick in the Kalpataru Projects share price came after the company revealed that it has bagged orders with Rs 621 crore.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), one of the leading engineering and construction players in the power and infrastructure sector, has secured new orders / notification of award of approximately Rs 621 crore.”

The company secured orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India, and an order in the Railway business in India.

On the deal win, Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “We are delighted with the order wins in our B&F and railways business. These orders wins will help us to further strengthen our order book and improve our market position in the B&F and railways business. More importantly, with full year FY25 order inflows in excess of Rs 25,000 crore, we continue to focus on building a diversified project mix that is in-line with our strategy to improve competitiveness and deliver profitable growth. We continue to remain well placed on the back of our execution expertise, record order book position and strong financial profile to leverage on emerging opportunities in the power T&D and civil infrastructure segments.”

Last month, the company, along with its international subsidiaries, secured new orders of Rs 2,306 crore.

Also Read

About Kalpataru Projects

Kalpataru Projects is a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company, specialising in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (including Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways, and Airports.

With ongoing projects in over 30 countries and a presence in 75 countries worldwide, KPIL has established a strong global footprint.

According to BSE, the market capitalisation of Kalpataru Projects is Rs 16,333.54 crore. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of Kalpataru Projects is Rs 1,449.15 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 821.90 per share.