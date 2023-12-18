Home / Markets / News / Kellton Tech zooms 16%, hits 52-week high on inking pack with LIC

Kellton Tech zooms 16%, hits 52-week high on inking pack with LIC

The engagement will impact over 150,000 LIC employees, empowering them with advanced HR solutions

Illustration: Binay Sinha
SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions zoomed 16.16 per cent to Rs 108.5 per share, also their 52-week high, on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after the company won a "mega" order from Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

"LIC decided to partner with Kellton to integrate and oversee its HRMS portal, forming a robust union between Kellton's extensive experience in handling large-scale projects and the innovative PeopleStrong HR-Tech product. This exhaustive system aims at every aspect of HR operations - from recruitment to retirement, aiming to transform the management of LIC's vast employee and retiree base," Kellton Tech said in an exchange filing earlier today.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Under the collaboration, Kellton will transform the HRMS landscape of LIC, leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of PeopleStrong's product. The engagement encompasses seamless data integration, ensuring smooth transition, and optimisation alongside legacy applications. 

The engagement will impact over 150,000 LIC employees, empowering them with advanced HR solutions that promise heightened efficiency and performance. 

According to the statement, the partnership aligns seamlessly with LIC's objectives, marking a significant stride in shaping the future of HR transformation within LIC and the broader Indian technology industry. 

"We're delighted to be chosen by LIC in their digital transformation journey. Our expertise in implementing the SaaS-based HRMS solution has positioned us to secure a contract of unprecedented global size and scale," commented Karanjit Singh, CEO, APAC, Kellton.

At 1:50 PM, Kellton Tech was trading 10.76 per cent higher to Rs 103.45 per share as against 0.2 per cent dip in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. 

Over the past one year, shares of the global technology consulting and IT services company have surged 61 per cent on the BSE as against 15-per cent rise in the Sensex index. 

From its 52-week low of Rs 40.53, touched on March 31 on intraday basis, the stock has leaped 130.4 per cent. By comparison, the BSE Sensex is up 25 per cent from its 52-week low. 

Kellton Tech Solutions is a  IT services company which helps companies build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific, and a global team of over 1,800 employees, Kellton enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage.

Also Read

LIC extends rally, surges 23% in two weeks; hits highest level in CY 2023

LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48%

LIC says it has got GST notice of Rs 37,000 for paying taxes at lower rate

Stocks to Watch today: LIC, Hero Moto, Apollo Tyres, TRIL, Zee, GR Infra

Sensex down for 2nd day, dips 365 pts; Nifty near 19,400; all but PSBs fall

Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue size, GMP, financials, should you apply?

HFCL hits 52-week high, zooms over 10% on heavy volumes

Infosys, TCS, Wipro: Do IT stocks have more steam left? What charts say

Solar Industries slides 11% after explosion at Nagpur plant kills 9

Zee Ent slips 4% as it seeks to extend deadline for merger with Sony

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksKellton Tech SolutionsMarketsLIC IPOLife Insurance Corporation

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story