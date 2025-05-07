Kenrik Industries IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Kenrik Industries IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Kenrik Industries is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Kenrik Industries, which closed its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, May 6, received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 2 times.

Once the allotment of Kenrik Industries IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Kenrik Industries IPO allotment status online:

Check Kenrik Industries IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Kenrik Industries IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services:

Kenrik Industries IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹8.75 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 3.5 million equity shares, without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The public issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to Tuesday, May 6, 2025. It was available at ₹25 per share, and the lot size is 6,000 shares.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Kenrik Industries proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to meet working capital requirements as well as for general corporate expenses.

Kenrik Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Kenrik Industries were trading flat at ₹25 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Kenrik Industries IPO remains nil as of Wednesday, May 7.

Shares of Kenrik Industries are expected to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, May 9, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a flat listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Kenrik Industries

Kenrik Industries is a Gujarat-based company that designs and distributes traditional Indian jewelry, offering handmade gold jewelry studded with precious and semi-precious stones. Their product portfolio includes rings, earrings, pendants, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, and wedding jewelry, catering to high-end, mid-market, and value segments. The company operates on a B2B model, focusing on quality control, inventory management, and business development, with all jewelry certified by BIS Hallmark.